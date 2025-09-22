Pennsylvania Joins the Age-Friendly Network

By 2030, one in three Pennsylvanians will be over the age of 60, with the Commonwealth’s older adult population expected to reach 3.8 million — outnumbering every other age group.

In May 2025, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that his state had joined the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities.

The state's "Aging Our Way, PA" is a 10-year master plan that brings together 29 state agencies to deliver results for seniors — such as expanding access to home care and transportation to lowering taxes through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program. “Pennsylvania’s aging population provides us with an opportunity, not a challenge, to build better communities for all generations,” said Jason Kavulich, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.“

Adds Cathy Bollinger, executive director of Embracing Aging with the York County Community Foundation: “There’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to projects or plans that concern where we live, work, and play. That is especially true for our seniors as well. By asking ourselves ‘Does it work for people of all ages?’ we ensure that creativity and flexibility guide every decision — especially those related to housing and transportation. When we collaborate and plan this way, we create the potential to transform the quality of life for all residents — no matter their age.”