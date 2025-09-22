Ohio Joins the Age-Friendly Network

By 2040, one in four Ohioians will be age 60 or older.

In September 2025, Governor Mike DeWine announced that his state had joined the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. Enrollment will help the state plan for demographic shifts that will impact housing, transportation, healthcare and workforce development.

Jenny Carlson, AARP Ohio State Director, with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ursel McElroy, director of the Ohio Department of Aging, at the 2025 Governor’s Policy Summit on Healthy Aging. AARP Ohio

“Joining the AARP Age-Friendly Network is a major milestone for Ohio,” Gov. DeWine said. “It reflects our commitment to being a state where people of all ages can live, work and age with purpose. As we plan for the future, adopting age-friendly principles helps us strengthen communities, support families and position Ohio as a place where businesses can thrive by meeting the needs of a multigenerational population. This is about building a resilient, forward-looking state where every Ohioan has the opportunity to succeed.”

(Watch a video about Ohio's enrollment.)

Adds Jenny Carlson, State Director of AARP Ohio: “This designation reflects a shared vision for a state where Ohioans can grow up and grow older together,” said Jenny Carlson, State Director of AARP Ohio. “We want to empower Ohioans to age with dignity and independence, while staying active and connected to their communities.”

Three dozen communities across Ohio are already members of the network. Examples of the community-driven age-friendly work already completed or underway include:

Walkability improvements in Athens and Akron

The creation of a private telemedicine room at the senior center in in Fairview Park

An accessible community garden in Findlay

Free, high-speed internet access at a community location in Darke County

The projects (many of which are described in this AARP Ohio article) demonstrate how age-friendly improvements benefit all residents, Carlson points out, noting how, for example, a crosswalk timed for a 70-year-old pedestrian also benefits a parent pushing a baby stroller or a teenager biking to school or work. Ohio’s aging population is not just a demographic trend, she says, adding that the state's older adults are an economic engine.

According to AARP research, adults age 50 and older account for:

43% of Ohio’s gross domestic product ($245 billion)

52% of Ohio’s jobs (3.5 million)

46% of employee compensation ($142 billion)

47% of state taxes ($23 billion)

“Age-friendly investments yield a 3:1 return and help Ohio attract talent, support families and grow businesses,” says Carlson. “Smart growth means designing communities that work for everyone — from young professionals to retirees.”

As a state enrolled in the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, Ohio will begin a multi-year planning and implementation process, engaging stakeholders across sectors to assess needs, set priorities and track progress.