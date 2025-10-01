2017 AARP Livable Communities National Conference — Activities and Field Trips

The American Foundation for the Blind was created in 1921 to advocate on behalf of soldiers who lost their vision during World War I. Famed disability advocate Helen Keller, who lost her vision and hearing at age 19 months, worked for AFB for 40 years, until her death in 1968 at age 88. Dallas is home to the foundation's Center on Vision Loss, which provides information and independence training to people who have blindness or low-vision. The center's staff and volunteers provided AARP conference attendees with a guided tour of Esther's Place, a multi-room model apartment that's equipped with design features, modifications and low- and high-tech gadgets that better enable people with significant vision impairment (and people whose vision has changed due to normal aging) to live safely and independently in their home.

Option 5: Historic Downtown Plano

Topic Area: Transit-Oriented Development / Historic Preservation

Not far from the traffic-clogged roadways of outer Dallas — as well as a huge, struggling, indoor shopping mall — Downtown Plano is a welcome oasis. The compact, 80-acre historic downtown revolves around E. 15th Street, which features a DART light rail transit station (with service to and from Dallas), numerous shops, restaurants and contemporary downtown apartments. Participants were transported by charter bus from the hotel to a local light rail station, from which they took a quick ride north to downtown Plano. After a brief meeting with a community representative, attendees could window shop and then dine at a Downtown Plano restaurant.

Option 6: Klyde Warren Park + Uptown Dallas

Topic Area: Outdoor Spaces and Public Places

Description: Klyde Warren Park sits atop (yes, atop) an eight-lane freeway that cuts through downtown Dallas. With the construction of the 5-acre deck park, which began in 2009 and was completed in 2012, two parts of the city were reunited. Klyde Warren is now a gathering place from morning to night with "rooms" and activities for people of all ages, from toddlers on up. There's a stage, a splash fountain, more than 300 trees, an open lawn, a treehouse for kids and adults, a soft-surface children's park, a board games area, reading racks filled with newspapers and popular magazines, and places to sit quietly. (Fun fact: To prevent the deck from becoming too heavy, it was built with "Geofoam" and specially-designed soil.) Field trip participants who preferred indoor sites could pop into the Dallas Museum of Art or the Nasher Sculpture Center. The group then traveled to the West Village neighborhood in Uptown Dallas for a restaurant dinner.

Option 7: Trinity Groves + Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge

Topic Area: Outdoor Spaces, Public Places, Re-development

"Trinity Groves is a multiphase redevelopment effort of a former warehouse and light-industrial site that began with a 10.3-acre restaurant/specialty food incubator and destination," states an Urban Land Institute case study report. The location, which provides a great view of the Dallas skyline, especially after dark, is accessed by car via the new, landmark Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, which was designed by famed bridge architect and engineer Santiago Calatrava. Participants walked the recently re-opened Continental Avenue pedestrian bridge, which has seating and sculptures interspersed throughout, and is often used for fitness classes, photo shoots, outdoor performances (see the mariachi band photo at AARP.org/Livable2017), bicycling and family fun. Prior to the public-private redevelopment project, the West Dallas waterfront was a very poor area with a high crime rate. While some of the neighborhood's original residents remain in largely low-quality housing adjacent to the Groves, many more have been displaced. As a way to revitalize the area without such damaging displacement, Eric Johnson, a Texas state legislator from Dallas, has been pursuing solutions at both the state and local levels. A representative of the Trinity Watershed and Trinity River Corridor spoke to the trip attendees during the bus ride. Once at the Trinity Grove venue, participants split into smaller groups for dinner at the location's many restaurants.

Option 8: Missing Middle Housing

After decades during which new housing construction was dominated by either large-scale structures (apartment buildings) or single-family homes, the housing options in the middle — such as duplexes, triplexes and bungalows in walkable communities — went missing. Architect and conference presenter Daniel Parolek led field trip participants through a South Dallas community that includes examples of this rare but returning "Missing Middle Housing." For our farthest field trip participants were driven by bus to the Bishop Arts neighborhood. The group set out for a guided walking tour followed by dinner in a local restaurant.

