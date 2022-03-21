 Skip to content
Prepare to Care

Not Sure Where to Start?

First Time Caregiver

Apply this 5-step process to ease your transition into caring for a loved one

Caregiving Q & A Tool

Fast access to the answers you're looking for about adult caregiving

Download Our Prepare to Care Guides

English Guide

Spanish Guide

Chinese Guide

English for Asian Americans

Find Help and Support

AARP Local Caregiver Resource Guides

These resource guides are a starting point to help you find the services and support you need

Find Support

1-877-333-5885 (1-888-971-2013 in Spanish) Mon. - Fri.: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. ET

Finding LGBT-Friendly Care

If you're gay or lesbian getting the proper caregiving support can be a challenge. Here are the tools to get the support you need

Go Digital – Caregiving Apps

Task Management Apps

Caregivers in the Community App

Find and connect with caregivers just like you

Remote Safety Monitoring

Monitor your loved one’s health and wellbeing whether you live far away or near

Find Senior Care Near You

Choose an Option

More Services to Simplify Caregiving

Healthy Food Delivery

Get healthy, chef-prepared meals delivered to your door

Online Doctor Visits

Simplify your loved one’s care needs with online healthcare services

Educate Yourself

FREE AARP ONLINE EVENT

Caregiving Q&A: Managing Other's Finances

November 2 @ 7pm ET

In this live Q&A session, we’ll discuss how to manage the finances, accounts and obligations of a loved one. Learn when you need legal help, medical legal documents, estate planning, and more. And find out if you can get paid for being a family caregiver.

Register Here

You Can Afford a Home-Care Worker

There are resources for families who need caregiving help, such as PACE, a program aimed at keeping frail seniors out of nursing homes

How the Fed Gov't May Be Able to Help You

Here are the resources you need in getting the most aid from the federal government for family caregivers

Your Health and Well-Being

7 Tips for Avoiding Caregiver Burnout That Really Work

Caring for a loved one can be rewarding but stressful

4 Tips for Better Sleep

Improve sleep quality while taking care of your loved one for their health and yours

I Am a Good Caregiver

Protecting yourself from family criticism and acknowledging your mistakes

Get Your Papers in Order

Legal Preparations

The documents and discussions you should complete early — before a caregiving crisis hits you

Benefits & Insurance

Get practical information on long-term care and health insurance, Medicare, Medicaid and more

Advance Directive Forms

Print free advance directive forms, living wills, power of attorney, instruction directives and other end-of-life documents

Meet Our Caregivers

Amy Goyer

Amy Goyer

 

 

Amy Goyer is AARP's family and caregiving expert and author of AARP's Juggling Life, Work and Caregiving.

She spends most of her time in Phoenix, where she is caring for her 93-year-old dad, Robert, who has advanced Alzheimer's disease. Follow her blog and videos and connect with Amy on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Juggling Life, Work and Caregiving

Caregiving can be stressful. Read Amy Goyer's book to learn the day-to-day coping techniques best suited for caregivers

Jacobs Barry

Barry J.Jacobs

Barry J. Jacobs, a clinical psychologist and family therapist, is one of AARP's caregiver experts and coauthor of the new AARP Meditations for Caregivers: Practical, Emotional and Spiritual Support for You and Your Family (Da Capo, July 2016). Follow him on Twitter @drbarryjjacobs and on Facebook.

Meditations for Caregivers

This book blends emotional and spiritual motivation to maximize the gains of caregiving while minimizing the strains

From the Caregiving Community

Fighting for You

I Heart Caregivers

Sandy cared for her mother for 4 years. Read her family caregiving story and share your own

The Credit for Caring Act

Find out why AARP supports this bill that supports family caregivers

U.S. Senate Considers RAISE Family Caregivers Act

The unpaid care family caregivers provide — a staggering 37 billion hours valued at about $470 billion annually