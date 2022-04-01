Wiltser/Getty Images

A bit of luxury around the Great Lakes

Driver: Pauline Frommer, 57, editorial director for Frommer’s travel guides and publisher of Frommers.com

Where to: The posher pockets of Northern Michigan

Tales from the road: Wealthy people have been vacationing in Northern Michigan since the 1880s, after rail transportation first arrived. Later, the car titans built their summer homes there. But for most Americans, the region is still a secret. I remember going to music camp in the region as a kid. People I didn’t know were smiling at me and saying hello. Being a New Yorker, I was immediately suspicious, but I learned that the openness and friendliness was just a part of the culture in Michigan. It was like being on a different planet, but in a good way. In more recent years, I went to the National Cherry Festival and unwisely tried to compete at spitting cherry pits. The woman before me hit seven feet, but I could barely stop the pits from hitting my feet. Apparently, people practice. That was hilarious fun.

Itinerary: Fly into Traverse City, pick up a car and head north into the Leelanau Peninsula. This area, known for its cherries, is home to the National Cherry Festival in July. But I go for the grapes — and the wineries. It’s the Midwest’s decadent wine region. Black Star Farms looks like a Southern mansion. They have an outstanding restaurant, and a luxurious inn where you should stay the night. With the winds off the lake, the evenings get cool here, which is what some white wine grapes need but are no longer getting in other wine regions because of climate change. You can also visit cideries like Two K Farms, which makes hard ciders from more than 30 different apple varieties. Leelanau Cheese wins awards for its silky herdsman’s cheese. Mawby is a sparkling-wine house that brings unexpected bubbles to this part of the country.

I attended what used to be called the National Music Camp. Now it’s known as Interlochen, and they have incredible performances by major artists you normally only see in big cities, like Yo-Yo Ma. If you’re in that area, you really should go to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and see some of the steepest dunes on the planet, with Caribbean-blue lake as a backdrop.

There’s a yearly film festival in Traverse City, and a destination-worthy farm-to-table restaurant there called The Cooks’ House, where the food is locally grown or foraged. If you head north on Route 31 with views of Grand Traverse Bay, you’ll come to Petoskey, a resort town towards the north end of the Lower Peninsula. The Inn at Bay Harbor is a gorgeous place for a luxury stay, right on the water with all the services of a great resort. On the way, stop at the Music House Museum in Williamsburg, which has an astonishing collection of music boxes and early automated instruments.

Plan a short stay at Treetops Resort, too, especially if you’re a golfer. The last course Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed is one of several places worth playing. It’s called Masterpiece, and it really is one. Golf one day and fly fish the next. The Au Sable River is legendary for trout. You can get a guide to show you the best casting spots.

It’s about an hour from there to Mackinaw City and the ferry to Mackinac Island, where cars are not allowed. Everyone gets around by horse and carriage or by bicycle. You should stay at the Grand Hotel, which claims to have the largest front porch in the world. It’s where Somewhere in Time was filmed, and once a year people come from around the world dressed in character. Or you can just sit there sipping a cocktail as the sun sets over the water. It really is quite magical.

The above stories were told to David Hochman, a longtime contributing editor for AARP: The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. His bylines appear in The New York Times, Forbes, GQ, Food + Wine and many other publications.​​