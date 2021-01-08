Wilfredo Lee/AP Images

What major figure have you been unable to interview?

I have unfinished business, but I will do whatever it takes to make it happen: I want to interview Pope Francis. That has been one of my major goals and I hope I will achieve it.

You never enter and leave through the same door, you always carry a sliver of wood in your wedding ring, and there are colors that you will never wear. Why are you so superstitious?

Honestly, I don't know how I became so superstitious. There's a fine line between success and failure in front of an audience. Often you think a little piece of wood, a color or entering from a specific side produced some success. You tell yourself, "I want to keep having this success." Maybe you come in through the other side and the success isn't as big. You never admit that you might have failed for other reasons. It's difficult to explain failure to yourself.

You've said that your biggest professional achievement has been the Teletón, the fundraiser for disabled children that now takes place in 14 countries. How does it feel to have helped so many people?

It gives me, and all of us who have worked to provide an opportunity for rehabilitation, great satisfaction. The Teletón gave me a way to climb out of my depression. [Until then], I felt like I hadn't given back to the audience what they had given to me.

Where does Don Francisco end and Mario Kreutzberger begin?

Don Francisco and Mario Kreutzberger create one whole person. But in life, Don Francisco is out in front because he's the public persona, the one who doesn't sweat, doesn't have to pay bills, doesn't argue with his wife, doesn't have health problems. Behind him is Mario Kreutzberger, motivating Don Francisco to keep working, to stand out, to advance. But Mario Kreutzberger is affected by time and the years that go by, while Don Francisco stays unchanged. So Mario Kreutzberger has to make double, triple, quadruple the effort. At the end, you never know how this story ends, but the persona almost always devours the person.