En español | Being a family caregiver is one of the most important jobs you’ll ever have—and one of the most challenging. The role can be frustrating, satisfying, exhausting, joyful, thankless and everything in between. That’s why we've put together these targeted, easy-to-use guides to help you find support, make tough decisions and handle conflict during your caregiving journey. Whether it’s your first time being a caregiver or you’re a pro; caring from afar or in your own home – AARP has you covered with resources and tips for people like you!

1st Time Caregiver

Help for First-Time Caregivers

The life of a caregiver can be daunting. Read and apply this 5-step process to ease your transition into caring for a loved one.

At Home

Help Caring for a Loved One at Home

Follow this 5-step plan to overcome safety and health care challenges that come with caring for a loved one in their own home (or yours).

Conflict

Help for Common Caregiving Conflicts

Being a caregiver can be stressful when siblings argue, care is refused or money becomes an issue. Diffuse conflict with these helpful tips.

Long Distance Caregiving

Help for Long-Distance Caregivers

Many caregivers care for loved ones who live far away. Read these tips on creating a solid care team and maintaining good communication.

       

Dementia

Help Caring for a Loved One with Dementia

Many caregivers care for loved ones who have dementia or Alzheimer's. Read these resources and tips on how to provide this special type of care

Cancer Care Guide Icon

Help Caring for a Loved One with Cancer

Many caregivers care for loved ones who have cancer. Read these resources and tips on how to provide this special type of care.

       

