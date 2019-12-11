 Skip to content
Search
Search
  1. Family Caregiving

Tips, Hacks and Time Savers for Caregivers

Caregiving tips and hacks are crafty ways to use simple household items to solve everyday problems, from opening jars and holding a hand of cards to improving balance and preventing falls. Browse through these DIY (Do It Yourself) ideas to find clever ways to work around day-to-day obstacles.

Share Your Ideas

Use the email link below to submit a brief description of your caregiving tip, and if applicable, a photo for reference. View AARP's Terms of Service.

Submit by Email

Today's Topics

View More

   

Daily Tasks

Personal Care

   

Meal Time

Mobility

   

Today's Topics

View More