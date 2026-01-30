Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!
1: Data derived from classroom participants who took part in a survey administered approximately 30 days after the course. Binette, Joanne. Smart Driver Classroom Course Evaluation. Washington, DC: AARP Research, July 2024. https://doi.org/10.26419/res.00832.001
By holding an AARP Driver Safety event, such as the AARP Smart Driver course, a CarFit event or We Need to Talk seminar at your location, you can promote the importance of safe driving and maintaining mobility and independence as we age.
AARP Driver Safety will provide the following:
Provide a free and easily accessible room to hold the course or event
Help promote the event by displaying promotional materials on websites, newsletters or in other visible areas
The Smart Driver course includes an audio-visual component. A DVD player and TV monitor or a computer and a projector are required
You are leaving AARP.org and going to the website of our trusted provider. The provider’s terms, conditions and policies apply. Please return to AARP.org to learn more about other benefits.
Your email address is now confirmed.
You'll start receiving the latest news, benefits, events, and programs related to AARP's mission to empower people to choose how they live as they age.
You can also manage your communication preferences by updating your account at anytime. You will be asked to register or log in.
In the next 24 hours, you will receive an email to confirm your subscription to receive emails
related to AARP volunteering. Once you confirm that subscription, you will regularly
receive communications related to AARP volunteering. In the meantime, please feel free
to search for ways to make a difference in your community at
www.aarp.org/volunteer
Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try
again.