AARP Driver Safety host an event

Be a Driving Force in Your Community

 

Host AARP Driver Safety programs at your organization.

AARP Driver Safety's Impact

9 out of 10 Drivers Improved

9/10 in-person classroom participants reported they changed at least one driving behavior due to what they learned in the AARP Smart Driver course.1

16 Million Smart Drivers

More than 20 million people (and counting) have taken a Driver Safety program since 1979.

92% Satisfied Course Participants

89% of course participants say they’d recommend the AARP Smart DriverTM course to a friend.1

1: Data derived from classroom participants who took part in a survey administered approximately 30 days after the course. Binette, Joanne. Smart Driver Classroom Course Evaluation. Washington, DC: AARP Research, July 2024. https://doi.org/10.26419/res.00832.001

Help your organization create goodwill and give back to your community

By holding an AARP Driver Safety event, such as the AARP Smart Driver course, a CarFit event or We Need to Talk seminar at your location, you can promote the importance of safe driving and maintaining mobility and independence as we age.

AARP Driver Safety will provide the following:

  • Trained instructors to teach the courses or facilitate the event
  • Course materials, including guidebooks, for each participant
  • Promotional materials, such as flyers, posters, sample newsletter articles and more 

 

What Does it Mean to Host an Event?

Provide a free and easily accessible room to hold the course or event

Help promote the event by displaying promotional materials on websites, newsletters or in other visible areas

The Smart Driver course includes an audio-visual component. A DVD player and TV monitor or a computer and a projector are required

Hear More About AARP Driver Safety

