AARP Home »AARP Research

AARP Research Information, Insights, and Trends Impacting Americans 50+

©iStock.com/GPointStudio

 

Areas of AARP Research

Issues and Topics: AARP Research

Issues & Topics

Research on issues and topics of particular interest to the 50+. Read

 

State Resources: AARP Research

State Resources

State-specific survey results and fact sheets concerning the 50+. Read

 

Infographic thumbnail on Work Reimagined - AARP Research

Infographics

Browse through the latest infographics based on AARP research findings. Read

 

Data and Tools: AARP Research

Data & Tools

Get deeper into AARP's research with datasets, tools and data visualizations. Read

 

About Us: AARP Research

About Us

Learn more about our work, how to receive information of interest and how to get in contact with us. Read

 

Recently Released

The Multi-Generational Labor Force

Survey conducted among 1,797 adults currently working or looking for work to better understand the multi-generational labor force. read

Connecting, Serving and Giving: Civic Engagement among Mid-life and Older Hispanic/Latino Adults

Examines group membership, civic participation, voting frequency, volunteering & charitable giving among Hispanics/Latinos 50+. read

Experiences with Work

This survey was conducted to better understand adults' experiences with work, particularly when it comes to searching for jobs. read

Livability For All: The 2016 AARP Age-Friendly Community Survey (New Orleans Parish, LA)

This AARP survey finds that residents want to age in their communities and need community support and resources to do so. read

2017 Oklahoma Omni Survey of Likely Voters Age 18-Plus on Electric Utility Rates

Oklahoma residents oppose proposed increases in their electricity rates to cover operating cost by the utility companies. read

See All »

INTERESTING STATS

The average number of personal technology devices owned by online Boomers. What Americans Want from Future Technologies

Did You Know?

586078104

©iStock.com/mikkelwilliam

The “sharing economy” is a term used to describe digital platforms that connect individuals to one another in order to obtain goods and services? Learn more...

Search Research

Enter a keyword below to find answers to your AARP Research questions.

Becky's Blog

Rebecca Gillian

AARP Research's Senior Vice President Becky Gillan blogs about recent AARP research and her experiences as a member of the 50+. Read

Social Media

Discounts & Benefits

From companies that meet the high standards of service and quality set by AARP.

 

Member Benefits AT&T Wireless Cell Phone

Members save 10% on the monthly service charge of qualified AT&T wireless plans.

Member Benefit AARP Regal 2

Members pay $9.50 for Regal ePremiere Tickets purchased online.

Walgreens 1 discount membership aarp

Members earn points on select Walgreens-brand health and wellness products.

African-American soldier salutes, Veteran's Day - Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Thank You Vets! In honor of Veterans Day, receive 30% off Membership.

Rewards for Good

Your Points Balance:

Learn More

Earn points for completing free online activities designed to enrich your life.

Featured ways to earn points:

Find more ways to earn points

Redeem your points to save on merchandise, travel, and more.

Find more ways to redeem points