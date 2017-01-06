AARP Research Information, Insights, and Trends Impacting Americans 50+

AARP Home »AARP Research

Recently Released

2016 AARP Nebraska Survey of 18-Plus: Opinions on Payday Lending

Nebraskans support strengthening of consumer protection laws prohibiting excessive annual interest rates for payday loans. read

2016 AARP Oregon Caregiving Study

Most Oregon residents age 45+ have experience as family caregivers or believe they are likely to be caregivers in the future. read

2016 New York Small Business Owner Survey

New York small business owners support a state retirement plan. read

What Americans Want from Future Technologies

Boomers' future technology wish list focuses on simplicity and using personal technology to improve their day to day lives. read

2016 Connecticut Survey of Registered Voters Age 45-Plus on Utilities: Consumer Protections

Nearly nine in ten respondents want the state to strengthen consumer protections around utility rates and services. read

INTERESTING STATS

of Boomers have planned domestic travel in 2017.  AARP Travel Research:  2017 Travel Trends

Did You Know?

Did you know that more than 70% of public Wi-Fi users access Facebook or their personal email?  Learn More...

