AARP Research Information, Insights, and Trends Impacting Americans 50+

Join or Renew Today
Join or Renew With AARP for Just $16 a Year
- Discounts on travel and everyday savings
- Subscription to AARP The Magazine
- An ally on issues that matter most to you
- Free membership for your spouse or partner
Looking for part-time work? Register for AARP’s Online Career Fair from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Today
Research on issues and topics of particular interest to the 50+. Read
State-specific survey results and fact sheets concerning the 50+. Read
Browse through the latest infographics based on AARP research findings. Read
Get deeper into AARP's research with datasets, tools and data visualizations. Read
This AARP survey finds that residents want to age in their communities and need community support and resources to do so. read
Oklahoma residents oppose proposed increases in their electricity rates to cover operating cost by the utility companies. read
Nearly nine in ten respondents want the state to strengthen consumer protections around utility rates and services. read
Sleep habits and understanding the relationship between sleep and brain health are examined in this study of adults 40 and older. read
The average number of personal technology devices owned by online Boomers. What Americans Want from Future Technologies
The “sharing economy” is a term used to describe digital platforms that connect individuals to one another in order to obtain goods and services? Learn more...
Enter a keyword below to find answers to your AARP Research questions.
AARP Research's Senior Vice President Becky Gillan blogs about recent AARP research and her experiences as a member of the 50+. Read
From companies that meet the high standards of service and quality set by AARP.
Members save 10% on the monthly service charge of qualified AT&T wireless plans.
Members pay $9.50 for Regal ePremiere Tickets purchased online.
Members earn points on select Walgreens-brand health and wellness products.
Thank You Vets! In honor of Veterans Day, receive 30% off Membership.
Earn points for completing free online activities designed to enrich your life.
Redeem your points to save on merchandise, travel, and more.