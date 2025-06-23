Sept. 23: Richard Nixon delivers his famous Checkers speech (1952)

During the 1952 presidential election, while he was running as the vice presidential candidate alongside Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard M. Nixon faced a political scandal that threatened to remove him from the ticket. A report in the New York Post revealed allegations that Nixon maintained a secret “slush fund” from a group of donors and that he had used $18,000 for personal expenses. Ike gave him a chance to clear his name but warned that he needed to look “as clean as a hound’s tooth” to remain on the ticket. So on Sept. 23, 1952, Nixon delivered a nationally televised address to the American people. Over the course of nearly a half hour, he went into excruciating detail about his and his wife Pat’s personal finances; he even remarked, “I should say this, that Pat doesn't have a mink coat. But she does have a respectable Republican cloth coat, and I always tell her she would look good in anything.” Over the years, the address came to be referred to as the “Checkers speech,” because of an emotional section, in which he admitted that the family had accepted one political gift: a cocker spaniel puppy named Checkers. “And you know, the kids, like all kids, loved the dog, and I just want to say this, right now, that regardless of what they say about it, we are going to keep it,” he said. Eisenhower considered the speech a rollicking success, reassuring Nixon with the line “You’re my boy,” and they won the national election handily with 442 to 89 electoral votes. —Nicholas DeRenzo