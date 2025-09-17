Social Security For Dummies
By Jonathan Peterson
Book Description
Get the Social Security benefits you’ve earned
En Español | In the newly updated Social Security for Dummies, you’ll find all the basics on Social Security, plus the latest updates and changes, so you can make the most of your benefits. With clear, jargon-free language and instructions, you’ll figure out when to start taking your benefits, based on your unique situation and goals. This bestseller simplifies the complex Social Security system, a cornerstone of many people’s retirement budgets. Social Security for Dummies will arm you with the knowledge you need to maximize your financial well-being.
- Get a comprehensive guide to the foundations of Social Security.
- Understand your benefits, and prepare your long-term financial plan.
- Learn the latest benefits, and find guidance on updated policies.
- Determine the best time to apply for Social Security.
Whether you’re gearing up for retirement, already in the Social Security groove or helping a loved one navigate the benefits maze, this book is your golden ticket to financial peace of mind.
Praise for Social Security For Dummies:
“Social Security for Dummies is a must read for people of any age who want a comfortable retirement. Jonathan Peterson does a great job of explaining this complicated system and helps you understand how to get the most from the benefits you've earned. The difference between a smart claiming strategy and a dumb one can cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars, so you'll want to invest in this book.”
— Liz Weston, personal finance columnist and author of The 10 Commandments of Money
“This is your go-to book on Social Security. Chock-full of useful tips, easy to use, and well organized, it answers all your questions about Social Security.”
— Steve Vernon, author of Money for Life: Turn Your IRA and 401(k) Into a Lifetime Retirement Paycheck and CBS MoneyWatch commentator
“Social Security for Dummies is indispensable for anyone who wants to get the best possible deal from Social Security — and that means all of us, young and old, because everyone will need Social Security benefits in this era of disappearing pensions and dwindling savings. Strategies for single people, for married couples, for survivors, for divorced people: You can find expert advice on all these subjects and more in this easy-to-understand guide to a very complex subject.”
— Bob Rosenblatt, editor of HelpwithAging.com and Senior Fellow at the National Academy of Social Insurance
Winner: EXCEL Silver Award2018/General Books
Book of the Year: INDIES Honorable Mention Award 2018/Reference Books