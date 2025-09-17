AARP Retirement Survival Guide: How to Make Smart Financial Decisions
By Julie Jason
Bank bailouts. Ponzi schemes. Plunging financial markets. Given today’s dire headlines, planning a secure retirement has become a more critical task than ever. Now, for Americans seeking safety and stability in a time of wrenching economic change, comes investment educator Julie Jason with this no-nonsense guide, which won the award for Best Personal Finance Book at the International Book Awards and was chosen as the top business book by Booklist.