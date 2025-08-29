Workforce Programs for Older Adults

AARP Foundation strives for a future without senior poverty by fostering economic mobility for people over 50 who are living with low income. We provide innovative services that empower older adults to achieve financial independence and security, helping to ensure them a fulfilling life.

For more than 60 years, AARP Foundation has been developing and supporting workforce initiatives designed to help older adults with low income return to the workforce or advance to better jobs. Learn more about our programs:

Tamara Burchette says “The classes are so well designed. They teach you exactly what you need to do, step by step: interviewing, keywords to use for your skills, how to dress, what to include on a résumé. Everything you need to know.”

BACK TO WORK 50+

Offers free workshops, coaching and resources that can help people over 50 compete in today’s fast-changing workplace.

Provides the training, coaching and job-readiness tools needed to compete with confidence for today’s in-demand jobs.

Learn more about BACK TO WORK 50+

Andrew Ziccardi says “I will pursue this to where I’m successful enough to either pass it on to my children, sell the company, or be semi-retired and work on other projects,” he says. “That’s my dream.”

Work for Yourself@50+

Makes it easy for adults to explore self-employment options to increase their financial stability.

WFY partners provide information guiding participants on what it takes to start a business that's right for them.

The Work for Yourself@50+ Freelancing Resource Center provides support to both first-time freelancers and experienced independent workers.

Learn more about Work for Yourself@50+

Diedre Champion says “It gave me a chance to brush up on some technology and find out about resources, like job fairs that I didn’t even know existed until I went through this program.”

Digital Skills Ready@50+

Provides free digital skills trainings through community partners for people over 50 who are looking to increase their digital knowledge and literacy.

Offers a wide selection of courses designed to equip adults with the essential digital skills needed for success in today’s dynamic workforce.

Has a library of diverse online resources to help older adults gain quick and easy-to-understand digital tips.

Learn more about Digital Skills Ready@50+

Norma Trevino "I truly appreciate having a job that makes me get up every day with enthusiasm. I see my future with security and confidence now. I have purpose in my day-to-day life."

Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP)

The nation's oldest program to help unemployed people over 55 find work.

Matches eligible older jobseekers with local nonprofits and public agencies so they can increase skills and build self-confidence while earning a modest income.

Learn more about SCSEP



AARP Foundation SCSEP is funded by a $46,889,529 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. This funding provides 90% of the support for SCSEP, with AARP Foundation matching 10%.