Workforce Programs for Older Adults

AARP Foundation strives for a future without senior poverty by fostering economic mobility for people over 50 who are living with low income. We provide innovative services that empower older adults to achieve financial independence and security, helping to ensure them a fulfilling life.
For more than 60 years, AARP Foundation has been developing and supporting workforce initiatives designed to help older adults with low income return to the workforce or advance to better jobs. Learn more about our programs:
- BACK TO WORK 50+
- Work for Yourself@50+
- Digital Skills Ready@50+
- Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP)
BACK TO WORK 50+
- Offers free workshops, coaching and resources that can help people over 50 compete in today’s fast-changing workplace.
- Provides the training, coaching and job-readiness tools needed to compete with confidence for today’s in-demand jobs.
Learn more about BACK TO WORK 50+
Work for Yourself@50+
- Makes it easy for adults to explore self-employment options to increase their financial stability.
- WFY partners provide information guiding participants on what it takes to start a business that's right for them.
- The Work for Yourself@50+ Freelancing Resource Center provides support to both first-time freelancers and experienced independent workers.
Learn more about Work for Yourself@50+
Digital Skills Ready@50+
- Provides free digital skills trainings through community partners for people over 50 who are looking to increase their digital knowledge and literacy.
- Offers a wide selection of courses designed to equip adults with the essential digital skills needed for success in today’s dynamic workforce.
- Has a library of diverse online resources to help older adults gain quick and easy-to-understand digital tips.
Learn more about Digital Skills Ready@50+
Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP)
- The nation's oldest program to help unemployed people over 55 find work.
- Matches eligible older jobseekers with local nonprofits and public agencies so they can increase skills and build self-confidence while earning a modest income.
AARP Foundation SCSEP is funded by a $46,889,529 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. This funding provides 90% of the support for SCSEP, with AARP Foundation matching 10%.