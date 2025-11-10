About Us
You have the power to change the lives of seniors in poverty.
1 in 3 older adults struggle to meet their basic needs. Your gift can help seniors secure good jobs, get the benefits they've earned, and stay connected to their communities.
Thanks to our generous corporate and institutional supporters, AARP Foundation can have a greater impact, helping more older adults get back to work, bolster their budgets, and connect with their communities.
Corporate and Institutional Supporters
AmeriCorps
Arizona Department of Economic
Security
Barclays Bank Delaware
The Commonwealth Fund
Easterseals
General Motors
The Hartford
Internal Revenue Service
Kurtzman Carson Consultants, LLC
Keck Medicine of USC
Magnolia Pictures
Maine Health Access Foundation
Missouri Department of Health and
Senior Services
National Experienced Workforce
Solutions
National Caucus and Center on Black Aging, Inc.
New York Life Insurance Company
The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
UnitedHealthcare, Inc.
United States Department of Justice
United States Department of Labor