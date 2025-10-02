Need work experience you can put on a resume?

They say the best way to get a job is to have a job. That can be discouraging, especially if you’ve been out of work for a while and need to build the skills you need to land a better-paying job.

If you’re currently between jobs, the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) can help you learn new skills and demonstrate valuable work experience to prospective employers — all while giving back to your community.

About AARP Foundation SCSEP

SCSEP matches eligible jobseekers with local nonprofits and public agencies — day care centers, senior centers, schools, and hospitals — in paid training assignments.

If you qualify, you’ll be matched with a part-time training assignment, where you’ll get:

● Work experience you can put on your résumé

● On-the-job training in new computer or vocational skills

● Professional job placement assistance to find full-time or part-time employment

● An average of 20 hours per week of paid work

Put Our Expertise to Work for You

Joyce Lindberg: "If it wasn’t for SCSEP, I wouldn’t be where I’m at; I’d still be on disability."

For more than 50 years, SCSEP has provided people age 55 and older with opportunities to work in a variety of community service roles at local nonprofits and public facilities — people like Joyce Lindberg.

“If it wasn’t for SCSEP, I wouldn’t be where I’m at; I’d still be on disability,” Joyce says. “It shows that getting older doesn’t mean you are through living. There is still so much to offer.” In her new job, Joyce discovered that her passion was managed care: guiding older adults through the Medicaid waiver program, handling insurance billing, and providing Medicare counseling. She also started a program that supplies heaters, blankets, air conditioners, and fans to older adults who can’t afford them.



Take a Step Toward Getting a Better-Paying Job

To apply for job placement, you must be age 55 or older, unemployed, and living on a low income. Not sure if you qualify? Contact us and find out.

AARP Foundation SCSEP is funded by a $46,889,529 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. This funding provides 90% of the support for SCSEP, with AARP Foundation matching 10%.