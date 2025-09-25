1 in 3 Older Adults Struggle to Meet Their Basic Needs

There are 39 million+ living in or near poverty. That’s why AARP Foundation works for and with older adults in communities across the country. Last year alone, we helped more than 1 million older adults living with low income secure more than $1 billion in income, benefits and refunds.

2024 Highlights

1,181,069 older adults with low income served

older adults with low income served $1,130,403,849 in income, benefits and tax refunds and credits secured

in income, benefits and tax refunds and credits secured 29,055 dedicated volunteers

dedicated volunteers 7,258 committed community partners

Our Vision

A country free of poverty where no older person feels vulnerable.

Our Mission

AARP Foundation creates and advances effective solutions to reduce poverty for and with older adults.

Our Focus



Through strategic grantmaking, volunteer-driven direct service, and high-impact litigation, AARP Foundation works to ensure that everyone can access opportunity and age with dignity.

Charity Rating

AARP Foundation earns a high rating for accountability from a leading charity evaluator.

Seventy-eight cents of every dollar we spend goes toward programs and services that help older adults with low income. We have met every one of the Better Business Bureau’s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. Find out about AARP Foundation's accredited charity rating.

Financials and Governance

Find AARP Foundation annual reports and financial statements.

Supporters and Sponsors

Thanks to our generous corporate and institutional supporters, AARP Foundation can have a greater impact, helping more older adults get back to work, bolster their budgets, and connect with their communities. Learn more about Supporters and Sponsors.

