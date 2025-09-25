About Us
1 in 3 Older Adults Struggle to Meet Their Basic Needs
There are 39 million+ living in or near poverty. That’s why AARP Foundation works for and with older adults in communities across the country. Last year alone, we helped more than 1 million older adults living with low income secure more than $1 billion in income, benefits and refunds.
2024 Highlights
- 1,181,069 older adults with low income served
- $1,130,403,849 in income, benefits and tax refunds and credits secured
- 29,055 dedicated volunteers
- 7,258 committed community partners
Our Vision
A country free of poverty where no older person feels vulnerable.
Our Mission
AARP Foundation creates and advances effective solutions to reduce poverty for and with older adults.
Our Focus
Through strategic grantmaking, volunteer-driven direct service, and high-impact litigation, AARP Foundation works to ensure that everyone can access opportunity and age with dignity.
- Simplify Access to Benefits
- Empower Older Workers
- Maximize Refunds and Tax Credits
- Build Strong Social Connections
- Fight for Older Adults in the Courts
- Learn About Grantmaking
- Help Kids Learn to Read
Charity Rating
AARP Foundation earns a high rating for accountability from a leading charity evaluator.
Seventy-eight cents of every dollar we spend goes toward programs and services that help older adults with low income. We have met every one of the Better Business Bureau’s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. Find out about AARP Foundation's accredited charity rating.
Financials and Governance
Find AARP Foundation annual reports and financial statements.
Supporters and Sponsors
Thanks to our generous corporate and institutional supporters, AARP Foundation can have a greater impact, helping more older adults get back to work, bolster their budgets, and connect with their communities. Learn more about Supporters and Sponsors.
Help us change more lives in communities nationwide