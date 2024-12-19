AARP Foundation volunteers fulfill our mission in the most direct way possible: by sharing their knowledge, skills and wisdom with their communities. Whether helping older adults with low income file their taxes with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide or tutoring young students to read at grade level with AARP Foundation Experience Corps, our volunteers transform lives. The results are stronger communities, a greater sense of fulfillment for our older adult volunteers, and important steps toward reducing senior poverty.

AARP Foundation Volunteer Programs

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide: Helps Older Adults Keep More of the Money They’ve Earned

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. We are looking for volunteers who can work in a variety of roles.



Since 1968, Tax-Aide volunteers have served their communities and helped over 82 million people complete and file their tax returns nationwide. This year, over 28,300 Tax-Aide volunteers helped to secure over $1.3 billion in total refunds for more than 1.7 million people.

You’ll receive training and support, learn new skills, and meet new people while helping others. Learn more about AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Volunteer opportunities.

Tax-Aide Has a Role for You! There's no feeling like the fulfillment that comes from helping your neighbors get the tax credits and refunds they've earned. Volunteer Today

AARP Foundation Experience Corps: Changes the Course of a Child's Life

Experience Corps volunteer tutor Karima Amin with student Ky’leigh Kulczyk in Buffalo, New York.

Experience Corps, our intergenerational tutoring program, trains older adult volunteers to help children become great readers before completing third grade. As one of our volunteer tutors, you’ll serve your community while guiding young students toward a life of economic stability through education.



Since 1996, thousands of Experience Corps volunteers have changed the lives of tens of thousands of children in schools across America. With your help, we can do even more. Learn more about AARP Foundation Experience Corps Volunteer opportunities.