About Us
You have the power to change the lives of seniors in poverty.
1 in 3 older adults struggle to meet their basic needs. Your gift can help seniors secure good jobs, get the benefits they've earned, and stay connected to their communities.
We Want to Hear Your Story
If your life has been transformed by your involvement with one of AARP Foundation’s programs, we want to hear your story.
Supporting Communities
A string of losses can’t dim Kepina’s light — or her resilience.
The Joy of Volunteering
Tax-Aide Volunteer Saves Woman $10,000
Learn how Harv Grassian saved client more than $10,000.