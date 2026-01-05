Kat Willis had a stable, fulfilling career in product development at a major technology company for 26 years. “I was planning on riding my career out there,” she says, “but that’s not what God planned for me.”

Kat was unexpectedly laid off in August 2024 as part of a restructuring. At first, she felt numb. “I was in shock,” she says. “I never saw it coming.” The layoff came after a tumultuous few years — she’d been divorced, lost her mother and moved out of her home.

Facing Fears and Seeking Support

The thought of looking for a job at her age was daunting. “Nobody ever thinks about ageism when they’re growing in their career,” she said. “But then you turn 50 and you become invisible.”

Kat took some time off before making a plan. She had been “working like a mad woman” at a high-pressure job for years, and she didn’t want that anymore. After a couple of months of soul-searching, Kat began her search.

She knew networking was vital. She had hundreds of LinkedIn connections and excellent relationships with former colleagues, but she found it difficult to reach out. “I’m not the type of person that asks for help; it’s not how I was raised. I had to get over that, but I didn’t know how.”

After almost a year of applying and only getting two or three interviews, Kat was starting to worry. “My COBRA was running out in January. If I didn’t get a job, I would be faced with a whopping monthly medical bill. This created a tremendous amount of anxiety for me.”

The turning point came via an AARP member email, where Kat learned about BACK TO WORK 50+, an AARP Foundation program that offers career coaching and workshops to help people over 50 find work. She signed up right away.