Rapid Response for Hunger Relief

On November 1, millions of older adults faced uncertainty about federal food aid in the wake of a lapse in funding. To support efforts by food banks to help ensure older adults could continue to get the food they need, AARP Foundation stepped up to provide assistance, distributing $2 million in critical funding to hunger relief organizations and food banks across the country.

“The disruption in SNAP benefits left tens of millions of people, including 11 million older adults, unsure of how they would cover their next grocery bill,” said Claire Casey, president of AARP Foundation. “We immediately launched an emergency campaign with a dollar-for-dollar match, and our donors came through with overwhelming support. Together, we are proud to be able to direct $2 million to frontline organizations providing critical food aid.”

Why It Matters

SNAP disruptions created unprecedented challenges for millions of Americans. For older adults living on fixed incomes, uncertainty around benefits can mean the difference between having a meal and going hungry. AARP Foundation’s rapid response underscores its commitment to strengthen financial resilience for and with older adults so that everyone can age with the opportunity to thrive.

Critical Response Fueled by Donor Support

The funding was made possible through a fundraising campaign launched in October. Thousands of individual donors contributed, and AARP Foundation doubled the impact with a dollar-for-dollar match. All funds raised were distributed to the following organizations working on the front lines to ensure older adults continued to have access to nutritious meals:

Arkansas Foodbank

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Capital Area Food Bank

Facing Hunger Foodbank

Feeding Florida

Feeding the Gulf Coast

Houston Food Bank

Maryland Food Bank

Roadrunner Food Bank

San Antonio Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana

Find out more about AARP Foundation's work to strengthen financial resilience for and with older adults by empowering individuals and improving systems.