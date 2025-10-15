About Us
When wildfires broke out across the Los Angeles area in January, AARP Foundation provided support to the hardest-hit communities and families through grants to local organizations.
Many of those affected by the fires were seniors — about 21% in the Eaton Fire zone and 26% in the Palisades Fire zone are adults age 65 and over.
Disaster relief grants funded through our donors provided immediate and longer-term support to help affected older adults repair their homes, access legal advocacy, and obtain financial support.
All told, AARP Foundation deployed $1.5 million in grants to organizations to support the recovery of thousands of older adults and their families.
- Bet Tzedek Legal Services
- California Community Foundation
- Friends in Deed Pasadena (The FID Group)
- Habitat for Humanity for Greater Los Angeles
- Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County
- Pasadena Community Foundation
Find out more about how AARP Foundation provides disaster relief and supports seniors recovering from hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters.