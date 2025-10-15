When wildfires broke out across the Los Angeles area in January, AARP Foundation provided support to the hardest-hit communities and families through grants to local organizations.

Many of those affected by the fires were seniors — about 21% in the Eaton Fire zone and 26% in the Palisades Fire zone are adults age 65 and over.

Disaster relief grants funded through our donors provided immediate and longer-term support to help affected older adults repair their homes, access legal advocacy, and obtain financial support.

All told, AARP Foundation deployed $1.5 million in grants to organizations to support the recovery of thousands of older adults and their families.

Bet Tzedek Legal Services

California Community Foundation

Friends in Deed Pasadena (The FID Group)

Habitat for Humanity for Greater Los Angeles

Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County

Pasadena Community Foundation

Find out more about how AARP Foundation provides disaster relief and supports seniors recovering from hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters.