Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Have You Seen Us on TV? When you become a Friend of AARP Foundation today, your first monthly gift will be MATCHED!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Find Help

Tax Preparation

SCSEP

SNAP

Experience Corps

Suggested Links
About AARP Foundation Volunteer Opportunities Make a Donation AARP Foundation Programs Partnerships News & Stories Legal Advocacy Grantmaking

 

 

Couple Holding Heart Illustration for Caregiving

 

 

You have the power to change the lives of seniors in poverty.

 

1 in 3 older adults struggle to meet their basic needs. Your gift can help seniors secure good jobs, get the benefits they've earned, and stay connected to their communities.

 

 

MAKE A GIFT
Donate

Donate

Back 

About Us

Close Menu

Annual Report

What We Do

Financials & Governance

Charity Rating

A smiling middle aged woman sitting at a desk and typing on her computer

About Us

Our Mission

Group Of Retired Seniors Attending IT Class In Community Centre With Teacher

Empowering Older Workers

Work Programs and Career Support for Older Adults

2023 Supreme Court Preview

Legal Advocacy

At the Intersection of Aging and Social Justice

Marian Chauvin Story

Grantmaking

Current Opportunities

Back 

Sisters Charlotte (left) and Carolyn flank Carolyn’s husband, Jeff – outside the senior center where all three volunteer for Tax-Aide.

Volunteer with Tax-Aide

Help Older Adults Prepare Taxes

Karima Amin, an AARP Foundation Experience Corps volunteer tutor with Ky’leigh Kulczyk, student at Southside Elementary School in Buffalo, NY.

Volunteer with Experience Corps

Make a Difference in a Child's Life

Up Close and Personal With Tax-Aide Volunteers

Hear from Volunteers

AARP Foundation Experience Corps Volunteer tutor Barbara Sundust with her son, Noah Sundust, who is a 3rd grade teacher at Desert Willow Elementary in Casa Grande, AZ

Joy of Volunteering

Mother and Son Help Kids Learn to Read

Back 

Find Help

Close Menu

Our Programs & Services

Find Local Assistance

A woman of approximately 60 years of age with gray hair dressed in formal clothes is sitting at the desk in her apartment using her laptop to work remotely, given the covid-19 virus on her desk, we look at her pencils, markers, and notepad

Workforce Development

Workforce Programs for Older Adults

A woman in the supermarket produce isle

Food Security

Make Food More Affordable

Stephanie McGuire works at SC Thrive, an AARP Foundation grantee based in Columbia, South Carolina, and helps guide people through the complicated application processes for SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps) and Medicare Savings Programs (MSP).

Medicare Savings Programs

Save on Health Care with Medicare Programs

Photo of African American man smiling with his wife getting his taxes done at a site for free by AARP Foundation

Tax Assistance

Get Free Help Filing Taxes

Back 

News & Stories

Close Menu

Experience Corps tutor Laura Gallemore with student Kynslie Harris at Macon, GA

Featured Story

A Community Comes Together, Helping Kids in the Process

Television microphones stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Litigation In the News

The Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) Turns 35

A group of determined middle aged people in a huddle

Our Video Gallery

See How We Work to Improve Quality of Life for Older Adults

Rain clouds pass over the Supreme Court leaving the grounds wet and storm clouds colorful.

2025 Supreme Court Cases Preview

What's at Stake for Older Adults

Donate
Volunteer
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Philly Entrepreneur Helps Families Secure Their Legacies

After a personal setback, Francine found her purpose: service to others.

Francine Hatcher-King

Francine Hatcher-King woke up one morning in 2004 and realized her career was over.

Three decades of physically grinding work as an executive housekeeping manager at some of Philadelphia’s most prominent hotels, where she walked what amounted to several miles a day, had left her with a torn tendon in her right foot. Even after three surgeries, she was still unable to walk and was in severe pain.

Now, her body had given her a final warning: Give up her job or face even worse disability.

“I walked myself into the ground,” says Francine, 68. But she wasn’t done yet. A deeply spiritual woman, she leaned on her faith. “I asked God to show me how I could contribute to society,” she says. She found her answer in 2016 as a notary public, turning her personal setback into an opportunity to serve others. 

Planting the Seeds

Francine’s notary business started organically with loved ones and older adults in her community outside Philadelphia. And although she didn’t know it at the time, she was planting the seeds for a second, related business.

Through her interactions with her notary clients, she learned that many didn’t have official documents like medical directives and wills. That gave her an idea: a virtual business that would help people safeguard their legacies by making sure their documents were in order.

She launched Family Matters Documents at the end of 2019, just as COVID-19 reached the U.S. and put everything on hold. Francine caught the virus during the first wave in 2020 and recovered, but her notary public business wasn’t doing as well. “No one was going anywhere,” she explains — and that meant no one was bringing their documents to her to notarize.

But then, in response to the pandemic, Pennsylvania granted special permission for virtual notarization. “It’s the norm now, but it wasn’t then,” Francine says. “It gave me the opportunity to learn and grow and build the foundation for Family Matters Documents.”

Cultivating the Business

Although that foundation was sound, Francine needed support to grow the business. Through the Women's Opportunities Resource Center (WORC) in Philadelphia, she took advantage of every training program and business resource available. That included AARP Foundation’s Work for Yourself@50+ program, which helps adults over 50 with low income explore self-employment. In the workshops, she drafted her business plan, learned how to build her website, and mastered marketing strategies.

Francine soon discovered her niche: working with clients between the ages of 40 and 75, with a special focus on Black communities. “We’re not up to speed on things like medical directives,” she says, pointing out a reality for many Black people in the U.S.: They don’t have written instructions that let their relatives know if they want — or don’t want — certain types of medical treatments.

A study conducted by AARP found that although the overwhelming majority of older Black adults say it’s important to make sure their families aren’t burdened with end-of-life decisions, only 16% have completed documents (like a living will and a last will and testament) that would help remove the burden. Francine wants to change that.

Bringing in the Harvest

While pursuing her business, Francine has learned that success takes time. “I’ve sown the seeds in doing the hard work,” she says. “And before I’m 75, I want to have grown the business to the point where I can pass it on to someone who has the same passion for it. There’s the seeds, and then there’s the harvest.”

In the meantime, she finds the work deeply fulfilling.

“What sustains me is the joy I get when clients complete their documents,” she says. “Part of my purpose is to give back to others. To get up every morning and do my best, in a way that’s beneficial to others and not just myself.”

Learn more about Work for Yourself@50+ and how to explore self-employment.

Read more stories about how our programs have helped people find hope, and about the volunteers who give so much of themselves to help others. 

Explore Your Self-Employment Options

Learn more about Work for Yourself@50+ and how to explore self-employment.

  

 

Learn More

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?