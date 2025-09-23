AARP Foundation Joins Lawsuit Against TIAA for Mismanagement of Retirement Funds

AARP Foundation attorneys have joined a class action lawsuit as co-counsel on behalf of thousands of older adults enrolled in retirement plans offered by the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA). The suit, filed by the law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, alleges that TIAA violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) by self-dealing and mismanaging the retirement funds of over 28,000 participants in TIAA’s retirement plans.

AME Church, Plan Admin To Pay $60M To Exit Retirement Suit

The African Methodist Episcopal Church and a retirement plan manager will pay a combined $60 million to resolve claims that they failed to prevent a rogue church employee from embezzling nearly $90 million from its retirement plan, according to a filing in Tennessee federal court.

Federal Court Issues Landmark Civil Rights of People with Disabilities Decision Enabling Thousands of D.C. Citizens to Transition Out of Nursing Facilities

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has issued a resounding judgment in the class action case Brown, et al v. District of Columbia, finding that the District of Columbia has violated the rights of D.C. residents with disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).