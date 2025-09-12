Accessing the Federal Courts in Medical Malpractice Cases

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Have You Seen Us on TV? When you become a Friend of AARP Foundation today, your first monthly gift will be MATCHED!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Find Help

Tax Preparation

SCSEP

SNAP

Experience Corps

Suggested Links
About AARP Foundation Volunteer Opportunities Make a Donation AARP Foundation Programs Partnerships News & Stories Legal Advocacy Grantmaking

 

 

Couple Holding Heart Illustration for Caregiving

 

 

You have the power to change the lives of seniors in poverty.

 

1 in 3 older adults struggle to meet their basic needs. Your gift can help seniors secure good jobs, get the benefits they've earned, and stay connected to their communities.

 

 

MAKE A GIFT
Donate

Donate

Back 

About Us

Close Menu

What We Do

Financials & Governance

Charity Rating

A smiling middle aged woman sitting at a desk and typing on her computer

About Us

Our Mission

Group Of Retired Seniors Attending IT Class In Community Centre With Teacher

Empowering Older Workers

Work Programs and Career Support for Older Adults

2023 Supreme Court Preview

Legal Advocacy

At the Intersection of Aging and Social Justice

Marian Chauvin Story

Grantmaking

Current Opportunities

Back 

Sisters Charlotte (left) and Carolyn flank Carolyn’s husband, Jeff – outside the senior center where all three volunteer for Tax-Aide.

Volunteer with Tax-Aide

Help Older Adults Prepare Taxes

Karima Amin, an AARP Foundation Experience Corps volunteer tutor with Ky’leigh Kulczyk, student at Southside Elementary School in Buffalo, NY.

Volunteer with Experience Corps

Make a Difference in a Child's Life

Up Close and Personal With Tax-Aide Volunteers

Hear from Volunteers

AARP Foundation Experience Corps Volunteer tutor Barbara Sundust with her son, Noah Sundust, who is a 3rd grade teacher at Desert Willow Elementary in Casa Grande, AZ

Joy of Volunteering

Mother and Son Help Kids Learn to Read

Back 

Find Help

Close Menu

Our Programs & Services

Find Local Assistance

A woman of approximately 60 years of age with gray hair dressed in formal clothes is sitting at the desk in her apartment using her laptop to work remotely, given the covid-19 virus on her desk, we look at her pencils, markers, and notepad

Workforce Development

Workforce Programs for Older Adults

A woman in the supermarket produce isle

Food Security

Make Food More Affordable

Stephanie McGuire works at SC Thrive, an AARP Foundation grantee based in Columbia, South Carolina, and helps guide people through the complicated application processes for SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps) and Medicare Savings Programs (MSP).

Medicare Savings Programs

Save on Health Care with Medicare Programs

Photo of African American man smiling with his wife getting his taxes done at a site for free by AARP Foundation

Tax Assistance

Get Free Help Filing Taxes

Back 

News & Stories

Close Menu

Marylou Murray, Tax Aide volunteer works with a client at AARP Foundation Tax Aide service in Culpeper, Virginia on March 13, 2025.

Featured Story

How It Feels to Be a Volunteer

Television microphones stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Litigation In the News

The Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) Turns 35

A group of determined middle aged people in a huddle

Our Video Gallery

See How We Work to Improve Quality of Life for Older Adults

Rain clouds pass over the Supreme Court leaving the grounds wet and storm clouds colorful.

2025 Supreme Court Cases Preview

What's at Stake for Older Adults

Donate
Volunteer
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Accessing the Federal Courts in Medical Malpractice Cases

The Supreme Court will decide whether a state law requiring that medical malpractice complaints—often brought by older adults—be accompanied by an expert affidavit should be applied in federal court.

Medical law concept, Gavel and stethoscope in background.

Petition: Berk v. Choy, No. 24-440 (March 10, 2025)

Decision Below: No. 22-1506, 2023 WL 2770573 (3d Cir. 2024)

Issue: Whether Delaware’s state law requirement that medical malpractice complaints be filed with an affidavit of merit applies in federal court.

Since their adoption in 1938, the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure have formed the bedrock of civil litigation enabling the fair, efficient, timely, and accessible resolution of disputes. These rules standardize procedures in federal courts and are essential to safeguarding litigants’ rights while promoting judicial economy. Among the most important principles underlying the rules is that when a federal court sits in diversity jurisdiction—meaning the case is between citizens of different states—it must apply the substantive law of the state where the court sits, unless there is a federal law that directly applies. Erie R.R. Co. v. Tompkins, 304 U.S. 64, 78 (1938). The line between substance and procedure, however, is not always clear.

At issue in this case is a Delaware state law that requires plaintiffs in medical malpractice lawsuits to file an affidavit of merit (AOM) with their complaint. 18 Del. C. § 6853. An AOM is a document signed by an expert stating that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the defendant has breached the medical standard of care causing proximate harm to the plaintiff. Id. If the AOM is not filed with the complaint, the case must be dismissed. Petitioner Harold Berk, a 78-year-old, initially filed a pro se suit in federal court against his physicians alleging medical negligence under diversity jurisdiction and submitted his medical records as evidence. Berk v. Choy, No. 22-1506, 2023 WL 2770573, at *1 (D. Del. Apr. 4, 2023). The district court dismissed the case citing non-compliance with the AOM requirements of the Delaware statute. Id. at 2. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit affirmed, refusing to find that the state law conflicts with the Federal Rules. Berk v. Choy, No. 23-1620, 2024 WL 3534482, at *4 (3rd Cir. July 11, 2024).

Berk argues that Delaware’s AOM requirement directly conflicts with Rule 8(a), which requires only “a short and plain statement of the claim.” Fed. R. Civ. P. 8(a). Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in Hanna v. Plummer, 380 U.S. 460 (1965), Berk argues that when a federal rule squarely governs an issue, that rule displaces conflicting state law in federal court. Petition for Writ of Certiorari at 3, Berk v. Choy, 2024 WL 3534482 (No. 24-440). Berk also points out the entrenched circuit split noting six federal appellate courts—the Second, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, and Ninth Circuits—have held that similar expert affidavit statutes cannot be enforced in federal court because they conflict with the Federal Rules. Id. at 10.

Respondent Choy argues that the Delaware statute is substantive in nature and designed to reduce frivolous medical malpractice lawsuits by requiring an early showing of merit. Brief in Opposition at 13-15, Berk v. Choy, 2024 WL 3534482 (No. 24-440). Choy contends that there is no direct conflict with Rule 8 since the statute governs what must accompany a complaint, not the contents of the complaint itself. Id. at 23-24. Additionally, Choy argues that Delaware’s law serves important state policy goals to disincentivize plaintiffs from forum shopping, otherwise known as choosing the jurisdiction most favorable for a litigant’s desired outcome. Id. at 15.

Two amicus briefs support Berk’s challenge to the Third Circuit’s interpretation. One brief argues that Delaware’s AOM statute imposes procedural burdens that directly conflict with the streamlined pleading regime under the Federal Rules and, if upheld, would erode national uniformity. The other brief stresses the practical harms of enforcing AOM statutes in federal courts, including disproportionately burdening vulnerable plaintiffs with upfront expert costs as well as creating litigation over the sufficiency and qualifications of experts before discovery even begins.

What's at Stake

If the Supreme Court upholds the Third Circuit’s ruling, federal courts across the country could become subject to a patchwork of state procedural requirements. For plaintiffs in medical malpractice cases, this would mean that the ability to pursue claims in federal court could hinge on state-level filing requirements, like obtaining costly expert affidavits, before the case can move forward. This precedent could open the door for states to impose similarly onerous hurdles in federal court and deter legitimate claims. This will disproportionately affect litigants with low income who may lack resources to meet these demands. They also may face greater access-to-justice barriers, especially if they lack legal representation. Preserving the ability to file in federal court is essential to toll the statute of limitations while plaintiffs work to secure competent counsel.

Stefan Shaibani, SShaibani@aarp.org

View the Full Supreme Court Preview (PDF)

AARP Foundation 2025 Supreme Court Preview

The Supreme Court often hears cases affecting the lives of people over 50. Read our review of key cases coming before the Court this year and likely to come in the future.

  

 

2025 Key Supreme Court Cases

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

AARP Foundation 2025 Supreme Court Preview

The Supreme Court often hears cases affecting the lives of people over 50. Read our review of key cases coming before the Court this year and likely to come in the future.

  

 

2025 Key Supreme Court Cases