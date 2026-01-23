Javascript is not enabled.

AARP Foundation strengthens financial resilience for and with older adults by empowering individuals and improving systems.

Couple Holding Heart Illustration for Caregiving

 

 

You have the power to change the lives of seniors in poverty.

 

1 in 3 older adults struggle to meet their basic needs. Your gift can help seniors secure good jobs, get the benefits they've earned, and stay connected to their communities.

 

 

How Forced Arbitration Is Eroding Workplace Rights for Truckers

The Supreme Court will decide who will still have the right to a day in court.

Foreperson talking to a truck driver while working at a distribution warehouse transporting merchandise - freight transportation concepts

The trucking industry is a key part of the U.S. economy and employs more than 1.6 million older adults. Most trucking companies probably follow federal and state labor laws. But some companies fail to pay drivers the minimum wage or overtime, charge unfair fees, ignore rules about rest breaks and waiting time, or avoid paying workers’ compensation. For about 300,000 workers over age 50 who are living with low income, these problems can put their financial security at risk.

More and more, workers are losing access to the courts because many employers — including trucking companies — require them to use mandatory arbitration instead, which restricts their ability to seek remedies through the normal judicial process.

The Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), passed in 1925, supports arbitration while also protecting workers involved in interstate commerce. In the case at hand, a truck driver in Colorado picked up baked goods that came from out of state, loaded them within 24 hours, and delivered them to local stores within the state. A federal appeals court said he was part of a continuous flow of interstate commerce and was therefore exempt from forced arbitration under the FAA.

The company disagreed and the case is now coming before the Supreme Court. In its amicus brief, AARP and AARP Foundation argue that the company’s approach would close the door on protections for workers who clearly help keep nationwide commerce moving and who face serious wage and hour abuses that cannot be fixed through arbitration. 

Read the amicus brief

AARP Foundation 2025 Supreme Court Preview

The Supreme Court often hears cases affecting the lives of people over 50. Read our review of key cases coming before the Court this year and likely to come in the future.

  

 

2025 Key Supreme Court Cases

