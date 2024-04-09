Medicare Savings Programs Can Help Lower Your Health Care Costs

Many people on tight budgets have to make near-impossible choices between buying necessities like food or getting the medical care and the prescriptions they need.

For adults over 65 struggling to pay for medical expenses, Medicare Savings Programs can help.

About Medicare Savings Programs

Medicare Savings Programs are not insurance — they’re programs that pay for certain Medicare expenses. If you qualify, you’re also automatically enrolled in “Extra Help,” a government program that can help you save on prescription drug costs. These two programs together can save you up to $7,000 a year.

Eligibility requirements vary by state. Enrolling in the program is free, and your current plan and doctors will not change. Best of all, there’s free assistance available through your State Health Insurance Assistance Program to help you explore your options and apply.

Find Out More

More than 10 million Medicare beneficiaries are already enrolled, but many more are eligible. AARP Foundation is working to get the word out to those who may not know about it.

Take the first step today and learn more about this money-saving benefit.

Or Call 877-839-2675 to be connected to a Health Insurance Specialist.