AARP Foundation is committed to empowering individuals and improving systems to create lasting change.

Content starts here
Couple Holding Heart Illustration for Caregiving

 

 

You have the power to change the lives of seniors in poverty.

 

1 in 3 older adults struggle to meet their basic needs. Your gift can help seniors secure good jobs, get the benefits they've earned, and stay connected to their communities.

 

 

A smiling middle aged woman sitting at a desk and typing on her computer

About Us

Our Mission

Group Of Retired Seniors Attending IT Class In Community Centre With Teacher

Empowering Older Workers

Work Programs and Career Support for Older Adults

2023 Supreme Court Preview

Legal Advocacy

At the Intersection of Aging and Social Justice

Marian Chauvin Story

Grantmaking

Current Opportunities

Sisters Charlotte (left) and Carolyn flank Carolyn's husband, Jeff – outside the senior center where all three volunteer for Tax-Aide.

Volunteer with Tax-Aide

Help Older Adults Prepare Taxes

Karima Amin, an AARP Foundation Experience Corps volunteer tutor with Ky'leigh Kulczyk, student at Southside Elementary School in Buffalo, NY.

Volunteer with Experience Corps

Make a Difference in a Child's Life

Up Close and Personal With Tax-Aide Volunteers

Hear from Volunteers

AARP Foundation Experience Corps Volunteer tutor Barbara Sundust with her son, Noah Sundust, who is a 3rd grade teacher at Desert Willow Elementary in Casa Grande, AZ

Joy of Volunteering

Mother and Son Help Kids Learn to Read

Medicare Savings Programs Can Help Lower Your Health Care Costs

You could save up to $7,000 a year on Medicare premiums and prescription costs.

Stephanie McGuire works at SC Thrive, an AARP Foundation grantee based in Columbia, South Carolina, and helps guide people through the complicated application processes for SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps) and Medicare Savings Programs (MSP).
Stephanie McGuire of SC Thrive, an AARP Foundation grantee in South Carolina, talks with community members about enrolling in multiple benefits for essentials like groceries, health care and medicine.

Medicare Savings Programs Can Help Lower Your Health Care Costs

Many people on tight budgets have to make near-impossible choices between buying necessities like food or getting the medical care and the prescriptions they need.

For adults over 65 struggling to pay for medical expenses, Medicare Savings Programs can help.

About Medicare Savings Programs

Medicare Savings Programs are not insurance — they’re programs that pay for certain Medicare expenses. If you qualify, you’re also automatically enrolled in “Extra Help,” a government program that can help you save on prescription drug costs. These two programs together can save you up to $7,000 a year.

Eligibility requirements vary by state. Enrolling in the program is free, and your current plan and doctors will not change. Best of all, there’s free assistance available through your State Health Insurance Assistance Program to help you explore your options and apply.

Find Out More

More than 10 million Medicare beneficiaries are already enrolled, but many more are eligible. AARP Foundation is working to get the word out to those who may not know about it.

Take the first step today and learn more about this money-saving benefit.

Or Call  877-839-2675 to be connected to a Health Insurance Specialist. 

Save on Medical Expenses & Prescriptions

If you’re enrolled in Medicare and struggling to pay health care costs, Medicare Savings Programs and “Extra Help” could save you up to $7,000 a year.

  

 

Learn More

Save on Medical Expenses & Prescriptions

If you’re enrolled in Medicare and struggling to pay health care costs, Medicare Savings Programs and “Extra Help” could save you up to $7,000 a year.

  

 

Learn More