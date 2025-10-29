Javascript is not enabled.

Content starts here
Close Menu

Our Programs & Services

Find Local Assistance

A woman of approximately 60 years of age with gray hair dressed in formal clothes is sitting at the desk in her apartment using her laptop to work remotely, given the covid-19 virus on her desk, we look at her pencils, markers, and notepad

Workforce Development

Workforce Programs for Older Adults

A woman in the supermarket produce isle

Food Security

Make Food More Affordable

Stephanie McGuire works at SC Thrive, an AARP Foundation grantee based in Columbia, South Carolina, and helps guide people through the complicated application processes for SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps) and Medicare Savings Programs (MSP).

Medicare Savings Programs

Save on Health Care with Medicare Programs

Photo of African American man smiling with his wife getting his taxes done at a site for free by AARP Foundation

Tax Assistance

Get Free Help Filing Taxes

How To Stay Active And Connected To Your Community During Retirement

Become an Experience Corps Volunteer Tutor

Become a Reading Hero

Help young children get back on track and become better readers right in your community. In-person and virtual opportunities available. 

Inquire Today

Did you know that volunteering has been proven to make people feel better? This is especially true as we get older and may have to work harder to stay connected to friends, family, and our community.

According to the Journal of Happiness Studies, people ages 55 to 74 are especially likely to benefit from volunteering, since getting the opportunity to build social connections and learn new skills are two things that help you stay sharp as you grow older.

What is Experience Corps?

AARP Foundation Experience Corps is a community-based volunteer program that trains people over 50 as tutors who who help students become better readers by the end of third grade. We refer to this as a “triple win” — our nonprofit helps students succeed, older adults thrive, and communities grow stronger.

Not only does volunteering with Experience Corps give you the tools to make an impact right in your community, but it can also help you stay physically and mentally active during retirement.

In fact, our Volunteer Tutors say their involvement in the program is well worth it:

  • 96% reported feeling better about themselves
  • More than 85% felt that their lives had improved
  • 96% reported that the program increased their sense of purpose in life

Studies have also shown that participating in Experience Corps actually reduced for some volunteers deficits in areas of the brain associated with the onset of dementia.

 

What our volunteers say

Retiree Sharon Justice has been a Volunteer Tutor for nearly five years — and she has no intention of stopping any time soon.

“I decided after I retired that I wanted to do something for the community that was long-term,” she explained. “It’s amazing to see students when the light bulb goes on and when they’re reading something for the very first time. We get as much out of [volunteering] as the children.”

Fellow retiree Linda Fong agrees.

“Even more meaningful is knowing that I’ve created a connection with this future generation,” she explained. “Kids today are struggling mentally and socially. I’m glad [that] our program is tackling these issues.”

Calvin Leonard has enjoyed the program so much that he has been volunteering for more than 20 years and recently received a presidential award for his longtime service.

“You develop this bond, this relationship,” he explained. “It becomes [a] part of you and that’s [a] good thing. It’s made me a better person.”

 

No experience necessary

Whether you’re officially retired or simply have some extra time, Experience Corps would love to train you to become a Volunteer Tutor and help children learn to read. Going strong since 1996, Experience Corps makes volunteering simple.

To become a volunteer, you’ll need to:

  • Undergo a criminal background check (because you are working with young children)
  • Complete a two-day training with a local organization administering Experience Corps
  • Commit to tutoring and tracking student progress once or twice per week during the school year

Take the first step by inquiring about becoming a Volunteer Tutor today.

AARP Foundation Experience Corps is an AmeriCorps National, Volunteer Generation Fund and VISTA grantee and receives funds through their AmeriCorps National and Volunteer Generation Fund programs. Additional support is provided by the Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Program.

