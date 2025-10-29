How To Stay Active And Connected To Your Community During Retirement

What is Experience Corps?

AARP Foundation Experience Corps is a community-based volunteer program that trains people over 50 as tutors who who help students become better readers by the end of third grade. We refer to this as a “triple win” — our nonprofit helps students succeed, older adults thrive, and communities grow stronger.

Not only does volunteering with Experience Corps give you the tools to make an impact right in your community, but it can also help you stay physically and mentally active during retirement.

In fact, our Volunteer Tutors say their involvement in the program is well worth it:

96% reported feeling better about themselves

More than 85% felt that their lives had improved

96% reported that the program increased their sense of purpose in life

Studies have also shown that participating in Experience Corps actually reduced for some volunteers deficits in areas of the brain associated with the onset of dementia.

What our volunteers say

Retiree Sharon Justice has been a Volunteer Tutor for nearly five years — and she has no intention of stopping any time soon.

“I decided after I retired that I wanted to do something for the community that was long-term,” she explained. “It’s amazing to see students when the light bulb goes on and when they’re reading something for the very first time. We get as much out of [volunteering] as the children.”

Fellow retiree Linda Fong agrees.

“Even more meaningful is knowing that I’ve created a connection with this future generation,” she explained. “Kids today are struggling mentally and socially. I’m glad [that] our program is tackling these issues.”

Calvin Leonard has enjoyed the program so much that he has been volunteering for more than 20 years and recently received a presidential award for his longtime service.

“You develop this bond, this relationship,” he explained. “It becomes [a] part of you and that’s [a] good thing. It’s made me a better person.”

No experience necessary

Whether you’re officially retired or simply have some extra time, Experience Corps would love to train you to become a Volunteer Tutor and help children learn to read. Going strong since 1996, Experience Corps makes volunteering simple.

To become a volunteer, you’ll need to:

Undergo a criminal background check (because you are working with young children)

Complete a two-day training with a local organization administering Experience Corps

Commit to tutoring and tracking student progress once or twice per week during the school year

Take the first step by inquiring about becoming a Volunteer Tutor today.