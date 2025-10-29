How You Can Fit Volunteering Into Your Busy Schedule

Why volunteer virtually?

Over the last few years, giving back from home has become more and more popular. Thanks to easy-to-use video chat platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, working online is common.

AARP Foundation has its own proprietary tutoring platform that was built specifically with our students and volunteers in mind.

Children today are also used to screens in the classroom — it’s just part of their school day. Best of all, becoming a virtual Volunteer Tutor enables you to give back in a way that works for YOU.

Here are some of the reasons our volunteers choose the virtual route with Experience Corps:

Schedule is too busy to commute to on-site locations

Mobility issues make leaving the house difficult

Limited access to convenient transportation options

No reading programs are available nearby

Today, you can make a difference in the classroom without the challenges of everyday logistics. What matters most is your desire to share your knowledge, time, and experience with children in need of extra guidance.

Benefits of virtual volunteering

Whether you’re on-site or giving back remotely, Experience Corps is a convenient way to contribute in meaningful ways to your community – or a community with a pressing need.

Watching a child’s eyes light up when they “get it,” is a wonderful feeling. Even better? Tapping into the wealth of experience you have at this stage in your life.

Our Volunteer Tutors feel more useful and connected to the world around them:

96% reported feeling better about themselves

More than 85% felt that their lives had improved

96% reported that the program increased their sense of purpose in life

And when you volunteer virtually, you receive an added benefit: the opportunity to build new technology skills — which are transferable to other aspects of your life, including at work or at other volunteer commitments.

What you need to know

Not only does Experience Corps provide plenty of training on how to use technology to tutor online, but it also makes sure you’re never on your own in the classroom, offering a peer network and ongoing support.

To become a Volunteer Tutor, you will need to:

Undergo a criminal background check (because you are working with young children)

Complete a two-day training with a local organization administering Experience Corps

Commit to tutoring and tracking student progress once or twice per week

Tutoring sessions take place during the school year in one-to-one or small group settings of no more than three students. Volunteer Tutors have the summer off.