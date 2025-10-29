You Already Have What It Takes to Make A Real Difference In A Child’s Life

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Find Help

Tax Preparation

SCSEP

SNAP

Experience Corps

Suggested Links
About AARP Foundation Volunteer Opportunities Make a Donation AARP Foundation Programs Partnerships News & Stories Legal Advocacy Grantmaking

 

 

Couple Holding Heart Illustration for Caregiving

 

 

You have the power to change the lives of seniors in poverty.

 

1 in 3 older adults struggle to meet their basic needs. Your gift can help seniors secure good jobs, get the benefits they've earned, and stay connected to their communities.

 

 

MAKE A GIFT
Donate

Donate

Back 

About Us

Close Menu

Annual Report

What We Do

Financials & Governance

Charity Rating

A smiling middle aged woman sitting at a desk and typing on her computer

About Us

Our Mission

Group Of Retired Seniors Attending IT Class In Community Centre With Teacher

Empowering Older Workers

Work Programs and Career Support for Older Adults

2023 Supreme Court Preview

Legal Advocacy

At the Intersection of Aging and Social Justice

Marian Chauvin Story

Grantmaking

Current Opportunities

Back 

Sisters Charlotte (left) and Carolyn flank Carolyn’s husband, Jeff – outside the senior center where all three volunteer for Tax-Aide.

Volunteer with Tax-Aide

Help Older Adults Prepare Taxes

Karima Amin, an AARP Foundation Experience Corps volunteer tutor with Ky’leigh Kulczyk, student at Southside Elementary School in Buffalo, NY.

Volunteer with Experience Corps

Make a Difference in a Child's Life

Up Close and Personal With Tax-Aide Volunteers

Hear from Volunteers

AARP Foundation Experience Corps Volunteer tutor Barbara Sundust with her son, Noah Sundust, who is a 3rd grade teacher at Desert Willow Elementary in Casa Grande, AZ

Joy of Volunteering

Mother and Son Help Kids Learn to Read

Back 

Find Help

Close Menu

Our Programs & Services

Find Local Assistance

A woman of approximately 60 years of age with gray hair dressed in formal clothes is sitting at the desk in her apartment using her laptop to work remotely, given the covid-19 virus on her desk, we look at her pencils, markers, and notepad

Workforce Development

Workforce Programs for Older Adults

A woman in the supermarket produce isle

Food Security

Make Food More Affordable

Stephanie McGuire works at SC Thrive, an AARP Foundation grantee based in Columbia, South Carolina, and helps guide people through the complicated application processes for SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps) and Medicare Savings Programs (MSP).

Medicare Savings Programs

Save on Health Care with Medicare Programs

Photo of African American man smiling with his wife getting his taxes done at a site for free by AARP Foundation

Tax Assistance

Get Free Help Filing Taxes

Back 

News & Stories

Close Menu

Experience Corps tutor Laura Gallemore with student Kynslie Harris at Macon, GA

Featured Story

A Community Comes Together, Helping Kids in the Process

Television microphones stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Litigation In the News

The Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) Turns 35

A group of determined middle aged people in a huddle

Our Video Gallery

See How We Work to Improve Quality of Life for Older Adults

Rain clouds pass over the Supreme Court leaving the grounds wet and storm clouds colorful.

2025 Supreme Court Cases Preview

What's at Stake for Older Adults

You Already Have What It Takes to Make A Real Difference In A Child’s Life

No tutoring experience? No problem.

Become a Volunteer Tutor

Help young children get back on track and become better readers right in your community. In-person and virtual opportunities available.

Inquire Today

Do you love to read? Then you’ll want to know this.

You can help schoolchildren who fell behind during the pandemic get back on track and become better readers. Educators are now working to overcome what’s being called COVID learning loss, and AARP Foundation Experience Corps is looking for Volunteer Tutors to help schools when they need it most.

You may be surprised to learn that you don’t need to have tutoring or teaching experience to become a Volunteer Tutor. Experience Corps provides all the training and support you will need to help students become better readers by the end of third grade.

Why third grade? Research shows that children who are reading by third grade are far more likely to graduate from high school, attend and complete college, earn higher incomes, and have overall better life outcomes.

In fact, students who worked one-to-one with Experience Corps tutors for a single school year, in fact, saw more than 60 percent greater gains in critical literacy skills compared with students not served by the program.

Experience Corps is actively looking for people who want to make a difference like this in their community. Does that sound like you?

Why volunteer

As an Experience Corps Volunteer Tutor, you’ll help plant the seeds for a future generation of successful students — right now at school and later in life. Our volunteers tell us there’s nothing better than the feeling they get when making a difference in a child’s life.

Volunteering is also good for your physical and mental health as you grow older, keeping you active and connected to the community. Of Experience Corps volunteers surveyed, 96% reported feeling better about themselves, and more than 85% felt that their lives had improved because of their involvement with the program.

In fact, Experience Corps was created to help older adults as much as young children. Volunteers get opportunities to build transferable skills and connections with their communities that help them thrive later in life.

How it works

As you might expect, our Volunteer Tutors work with students during the school year, which means you will be “off-duty” in the summer. Tutoring sessions take place in one-to-one or small group settings of no more than three students, giving you a chance to really get to know the students.

To become a Volunteer Tutor, you will need to:

  • Undergo a criminal background check (because you are working with young children)
  • Complete a two-day training with a local organization administering Experience Corps
  • Commit to tutoring and tracking student progress once or twice per week during the school year

Volunteering also comes with a peer network and ongoing support, so you’re never completely on your own in the classroom. Experience Corps is always there to help you make a difference as a Volunteer Tutor.

"I always say K-3 is for learning to read, and after that, it’s reading to learn. If you can’t read, you’re in big trouble."

Calvin Leonard, Longtime Experience Corps Volunteer Tutor and 2023 President’s Lifetime Achievement Awardee for Volunteer Service

Americorps Logo

AARP Foundation Experience Corps is an AmeriCorps National, Volunteer Generation Fund and VISTA grantee and receives funds through their AmeriCorps National and Volunteer Generation Fund programs. Additional support is provided by the Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Program.

Photograph of an older woman sitting on the floor of a library tutoring a child to read

Become a Volunteer Tutor

Help young children get back on track and become better readers right in your community. In-person and virtual opportunities available.

Learn More