Children Need Reading Tutors Now

Get trained to become a Volunteer Tutor and help your community when it needs it most
Help young children get back on track and become better readers right in your community. In-person and virtual opportunities available.
Children may be back in class these days, but schools are experiencing their own version of long COVID.
Research from the Northwest Evaluation Association — a pioneer in educational research and K-12 assessment provider — shows that students need four more months in school to catch up to pre-pandemic levels of learning. And underrepresented students may need even longer than that.
One-third of students in fourth grade can’t read at even the “basic” achievement level — the lowest level on the test, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).
That’s an important piece of data. Children who can’t read at grade level by fourth grade are four times more likely not to graduate from high school, putting them on a path to poverty later in life.
As a result, there’s never been a more critical time to help our children get back on track — and you have the power to be part of the solution.
AARP Foundation Experience Corps — in operation since 1996 — is actively looking for people over 50 to train as tutors and help children become better readers.
Research shows that tutoring can make a real difference, especially when, as in the case of Experience Corps, it is conducted in a one-to-one format or in small groups, led by educators or well-trained tutors, and offered at least once a week.
Educators and researchers also agree that tutoring works. Students who are struggling in school can easily feel insecure or inadequate. By receiving individual attention, students can fill in knowledge gaps and boost their self-confidence. All of which leads to academic success.
Experience Corps employs a structured, evidence-based model that improves the overall reading ability of students by building their fluency, accuracy, and comprehension skills.
In one study, 69% of student participants improved their reading and literacy performance by at least half a grade, and 46% by one full grade or more.
To ensure children receive individual attention, tutoring sessions led by Experience Corps Volunteer Tutors take place in one-to-one or small group settings of no more than three students.
The program has a proven track record and since 1996 has helped more than 40,000 children attain literacy proficiency by the end of the third grade – in addition to improving the students’ overall social and emotional learning.
Third grade is an especially important year. Up until then, children are learning to read. But in fourth grade, they need to be able to read to learn.
The latest research also shows children are behind socially because of the pandemic. According to a survey by the Institute of Education Sciences, 8 in 10 public schools reported stunted behavioral and social-emotional development in their students and a lack of social-emotional competence leads to high drop-out rates, which are currently on the rise.
By contrast, over half of Experience Corps students experienced a significant positive change in personal responsibility, relationship skills, and decision-making, as evidenced by their scores on the Devereux Student Strengths Assessment (DESSA), an assessment tool educators use to measure social-emotional competencies.
Experience Corps has been honing its program for more than three decades — all that’s missing are more volunteers to help us reach more students.
No experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Tutor — training and ongoing support is provided by Experience Corps.
To become a volunteer, you’ll need to:
Take the first step by inquiring about becoming a Volunteer Tutor today.
"I know kids today are struggling mentally and socially. I’m glad [our] program is tackling these issues."
Linda Fong, Experience Corps Volunteer Tutor
AARP Foundation Experience Corps is an AmeriCorps National, Volunteer Generation Fund and VISTA grantee and receives funds through their AmeriCorps National and Volunteer Generation Fund programs. Additional support is provided by the Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Program.
