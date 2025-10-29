Children Need Reading Tutors Now

One-third of students in fourth grade can’t read at even the “basic” achievement level — the lowest level on the test, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).

That’s an important piece of data. Children who can’t read at grade level by fourth grade are four times more likely not to graduate from high school, putting them on a path to poverty later in life.

As a result, there’s never been a more critical time to help our children get back on track — and you have the power to be part of the solution.

AARP Foundation Experience Corps — in operation since 1996 — is actively looking for people over 50 to train as tutors and help children become better readers.

Tutoring is a proven way to help

Research shows that tutoring can make a real difference, especially when, as in the case of Experience Corps, it is conducted in a one-to-one format or in small groups, led by educators or well-trained tutors, and offered at least once a week.

Educators and researchers also agree that tutoring works. Students who are struggling in school can easily feel insecure or inadequate. By receiving individual attention, students can fill in knowledge gaps and boost their self-confidence. All of which leads to academic success.

Experience Corps employs a structured, evidence-based model that improves the overall reading ability of students by building their fluency, accuracy, and comprehension skills.