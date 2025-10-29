Looking To Give Back?  

Helping someone learn to read is an amazing feeling. There’s nothing like seeing the lightbulb go on in a child’s eyes when they “get it.”

You know what’s an even better feeling? Knowing this lightbulb moment will continue to power their lifelong success. Research shows that children who learn to read by the end of third grade are far more likely to graduate from high school, attend and complete college, earn higher incomes, and have overall better life outcomes.

Children who can’t read at grade level by fourth grade, however, are four times more likely not to graduate from high school, putting them on a path to poverty later in life.

Thankfully, decades of research also shows tutors can make a big impact in children’s lives — especially now, when so many kids are struggling to catch up following the pandemic. In fact, tutoring is one of the most effective ways to increase achievement for students from low socioeconomic backgrounds.

If you’re thinking, “I’m not a teacher” or “I’ve never tutored anyone before”, don’t worry. AARP Foundation Experience Corps trains people over 50 as tutors to help students become better readers in communities where opportunities have traditionally been lacking.

Below is additional information on how you can make a difference.

Why tutoring is so critical for kids

You’ve probably already know that the early years of children’s lives are so important.

According to the National Research Council, a child’s likelihood of graduating high school can be predicted with reasonable accuracy by knowing their reading level at the end of third grade.

Third grade is an especially important year. Up until then, children are learning to read. But in fourth grade, they need to be able to read to learn.

Once children fall behind, it can be challenging to catch up, especially in a large classroom or if students are afraid of embarrassing themselves in front of the class. But when children are given one-to-one attention and extra help when they need it, they gain the opportunity to thrive.

When you become an Experience Corps Volunteer Tutor, you’ll get the training and support you need to make that a reality for students in communities near you. You’ll also be making a real difference for children at a pivotal time, placing them on the path to long-term economic success.

Experience Corps volunteers have a proven track record of helping children attain literacy proficiency by the end of the third grade.

In fact, more than half of Experience Corps students experienced a significant positive change in social-emotional learning outcomes that may help them avoid being held back a grade.