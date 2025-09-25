For many older adults, basic financial security — let alone a rainy-day fund — is out of reach. With costs rapidly outstripping earnings, tens of millions of people over 50 struggle to meet their basic needs, living just one unplanned expense away from poverty.



AARP Foundation offers two programs that help older adults save money by maximizing tax savings and minimizing tax liability.

Subscribe to AARP Foundation email Learn more about the issues facing seniors and how you can help end senior poverty. Sign Up Today

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the largest free volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation program in the nation. IRS-certified volunteers provide free tax expertise and guidance, often helping taxpayers find money they didn’t know they were owed. For the 2025 tax season, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and our grantees helped more than 932,000 older adults with low income to secure $578 million in tax refunds and credits. Learn more about AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. Find out how to get involved with Tax-Aide volunteer opportunities.

Tax-Aide Has a Role for You! There's no feeling like the fulfillment that comes from helping your neighbors get the tax credits and refunds they've earned. Volunteer Today

AARP Foundation Property Tax-Aide

More than 20 million people over 50 spend upward of 30% of their income on housing — and about half of those spend at least 50%. Property Tax-Aide helps eligible homeowners and renters apply for property tax refund and credit programs, saving them an average of $1,100 through tax credits or direct refunds and helping them stay in their homes longer. In 2022, Property Tax-Aide served more than 7,000 older homeowners and renters, who received more than $1.5 million in tax rebates and credits. Learn more about AARP Foundation Property Tax-Aide Program.

