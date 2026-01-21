Javascript is not enabled.

When Kids Can Read, They’re More Likely to Succeed

Our intergenerational tutoring program breaks the cycle of poverty by helping kids improve their reading skills — and their chances for a bright future.

Karima Amin, an AARP Foundation Experience Corps volunteer tutor with Ky’leigh Kulczyk, student at Southside Elementary School in Buffalo, NY.
Experience Corps volunteer tutor Karima Amin with student Ky’leigh Kulczyk in Buffalo, New York.

About Experience Corps

Too many children in the U.S. fall behind in reading by the end of third grade — a critical milestone that can shape a child’s academic future. In fact, children who don’t read proficiently by the fourth grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school, putting them on the path to poverty later in life.

AARP Foundation Experience Corps helps address this crisis by connecting trained older adult mentors with students who need extra reading support. Through one-on-one and small group tutoring, the Experience Corps program fosters not only literacy but also the social-emotional growth essential for learning. Additionally, volunteers find a renewed sense of purpose and connection with their communities.

Over the past 30 years, more than 100,000 students have become better readers and more confident learners thanks to the support of volunteer tutors across communities nationwide.  We love when volunteers tell us about hearing from former students who are so grateful for everything their tutors did, what it meant to them.

By bridging generations, Experience Corps helps ensure that children are set up for long-term success — and that older adults remain connected and empowered as leaders in their communities.

