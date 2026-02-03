Javascript is not enabled.

AARP Foundation strengthens financial resilience for and with older adults by empowering individuals and improving systems.

News & Stories

Close Menu

Kat Willis , senior woman blonde hair wearing blue earrings and a sweater sitting in a chair inside

Featured Story

Getting Back to Work After 50

Television microphones stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Litigation In the News

The Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) Turns 35

A group of determined middle aged people in a huddle

Our Video Gallery

See How We Work to Improve Quality of Life for Older Adults

Rain clouds pass over the Supreme Court leaving the grounds wet and storm clouds colorful.

2025 Supreme Court Cases Preview

What's at Stake for Older Adults

AARP Foundation President Claire Casey at CES 2026

She champions accessibility and opportunity for older adults.

Claire at CES with panel of speakers

At the 2026 CES conference – the world’s largest gathering focused on emerging technologies – AARP Foundation President Claire Casey brought attention to how technology can improve the lives of older adults with low income. She took part in two panels to highlight the potential for innovation to create more accessible, age-inclusive workplaces and accelerate social impact.

Redefining Accessibility in the Workplace

In a discussion exploring what an accessible workplace should look like in 2026 and beyond, Claire joined industry leaders to promote workplaces that support people across all ages and abilities. With one-third of the U.S. workforce now over the age of 50, and older workers continuing to face barriers to employment and training, she emphasized the demographic and economic imperative for change. 

She noted that AI can help meet that need by personalizing workforce training and making it far more affordable, expanding opportunities for older workers to build new skills.

Claire at CES presenting in panel for "Access & Opportunity: Reimagining Work for Everyone"
Alissa Cleland, Claire Casey and Sherida McMullan at CES 2026.

“A truly accessible workplace would be one where the notion of lifelong learning and continuous upskilling moves from an idea to a reality — and where everyone has equal access to opportunities to evolve and develop,” she said.  

Bridging the Opportunity Gap for Underserved Populations

In another session, Claire joined leaders from other purpose-driven organizations to discuss how technology can bridge opportunity gaps for underserved populations. She described technology as a force multiplier for delivering support that once required in-person services. AARP Foundation’s digital tools, such as the Property Tax-Aide Digital Resource Center, are helping older adults navigate complex systems and connect with financial support. And our investments to improve the system for automatically renewing Medicaid benefits will help break down long-standing barriers to this essential benefit.   

Learn more about the work of AARP Foundation.

