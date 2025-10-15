Calling all amateur shutterbugs! Are you a leisure-time lensman, casual camera person, part-time paparazzi, self-taught snapper? AARP Foundation wants your submissions for the 2025 Calendar Contest. This year’s calendar contest theme is Beauty in Motion. Entries will be accepted through April 19, 2025.

At AARP Foundation, we see Beauty in Motion everywhere — whether it's a bird in flight, waves crashing against the shore, a puppy running through the park, or a bustling city at dusk.

Enter your snapshots capturing the Beauty in Motion today.

Contest entries will be judged by three experts in the visual arts, who will select at least 15 photographs to feature in the 2026 AARP Foundation Calendar. Please read the official contest rules for more information. See 2025 calendar contest winners.

Submit Your Pics for the Calendar Contest