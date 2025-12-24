AARP Foundation: Leading the Way in 2025

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

 Make your year-end, tax-deductible gift to help seniors before December 31!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Find Help

Tax Preparation

SCSEP

SNAP

Experience Corps

Suggested Links
About AARP Foundation Volunteer Opportunities Make a Donation AARP Foundation Programs Partnerships News & Stories Legal Advocacy Grantmaking

 

 

Couple Holding Heart Illustration for Caregiving

 

 

You have the power to change the lives of seniors in poverty.

 

1 in 3 older adults struggle to meet their basic needs. Your gift can help seniors secure good jobs, get the benefits they've earned, and stay connected to their communities.

 

 

MAKE A GIFT
Donate

Donate

Back 

About Us

Close Menu

Annual Report

What We Do

Financials & Governance

Charity Rating

A smiling middle aged woman sitting at a desk and typing on her computer

About Us

Our Mission

Group Of Retired Seniors Attending IT Class In Community Centre With Teacher

Empowering Older Workers

Work Programs and Career Support for Older Adults

2023 Supreme Court Preview

Legal Advocacy

At the Intersection of Aging and Social Justice

Marian Chauvin Story

Grantmaking

Current Opportunities

Back 

Sisters Charlotte (left) and Carolyn flank Carolyn’s husband, Jeff – outside the senior center where all three volunteer for Tax-Aide.

Volunteer with Tax-Aide

Help Older Adults Prepare Taxes

Karima Amin, an AARP Foundation Experience Corps volunteer tutor with Ky’leigh Kulczyk, student at Southside Elementary School in Buffalo, NY.

Volunteer with Experience Corps

Make a Difference in a Child's Life

Up Close and Personal With Tax-Aide Volunteers

Hear from Volunteers

AARP Foundation Experience Corps Volunteer tutor Barbara Sundust with her son, Noah Sundust, who is a 3rd grade teacher at Desert Willow Elementary in Casa Grande, AZ

Joy of Volunteering

Mother and Son Help Kids Learn to Read

Back 

Find Help

Close Menu

Our Programs & Services

Find Local Assistance

A woman of approximately 60 years of age with gray hair dressed in formal clothes is sitting at the desk in her apartment using her laptop to work remotely, given the covid-19 virus on her desk, we look at her pencils, markers, and notepad

Workforce Development

Workforce Programs for Older Adults

A woman in the supermarket produce isle

Food Security

Make Food More Affordable

Stephanie McGuire works at SC Thrive, an AARP Foundation grantee based in Columbia, South Carolina, and helps guide people through the complicated application processes for SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps) and Medicare Savings Programs (MSP).

Medicare Savings Programs

Save on Health Care with Medicare Programs

Photo of African American man smiling with his wife getting his taxes done at a site for free by AARP Foundation

Tax Assistance

Get Free Help Filing Taxes

Back 

News & Stories

Close Menu

Experience Corps tutor Laura Gallemore with student Kynslie Harris at Macon, GA

Featured Story

A Community Comes Together, Helping Kids in the Process

Television microphones stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Litigation In the News

The Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) Turns 35

A group of determined middle aged people in a huddle

Our Video Gallery

See How We Work to Improve Quality of Life for Older Adults

Rain clouds pass over the Supreme Court leaving the grounds wet and storm clouds colorful.

2025 Supreme Court Cases Preview

What's at Stake for Older Adults

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

AARP Foundation: Leading the Way in 2025

10 ways we made a difference throughout the year.

A collage of seniors and volunteers

There’s so much we’re proud of in 2025 — narrowing down the list of accomplishments to 10 wasn’t easy! We picked these to highlight the different ways we worked for and with older adults from day one.

1. When wildfires broke out across the Los Angeles area in January, AARP Foundation and its donors provided support to the hardest-hit communities and families through $1.5 million in emergency grants to local organizations.

 

2. Over 1.7 million people had their taxes prepared by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and got more than $1.3 billion in refunds.

 

3. Happy 30th anniversaryAARP Foundation Experience Corps! Launched in 1995, the program has changed thousands of lives by pairing elementary school students with older adults  to improve the kids’ reading skills before the end of third grade — and bring a renewed sense of purpose to their volunteer tutors.

 

4. $100 million earned through new job opportunities. BACK TO WORK 50+ participants reached a big milestone of $100 million in income in the last five years alone, showing that it is never too late to find meaningful work and financial stability.

 

5. More than 29,000 people volunteered with AARP Foundation this year through our Tax-Aide and Experience Corps programs.

 

6.  In partnership with SHRM Foundation, we created an empowering "MythBusters" resource that champions age-inclusive hiring to help workers thrive in the workplace.

 

7. Our donors support everything we do, including stepping up to help us provide $2 million in critical funding to hunger relief organizations and food banksacross the country in the wake of a lapse in SNAP funding.

 

8. AARP Foundation’s Senior Vice President for Litigation William Alvarado Rivera provided expert testimony to the House Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor & Pensions to help ensure that older workers can protect their retirement benefits through representation in the courts.

 

9. AARP Foundation and co-counsels succeeded in two major pension cases totaling $114 million in judicial decisions and settlements after thousands of workers had been left without basic retirement protections. The cases included $60 million for African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church clergy and workers, and a $54.2 million verdict for 1,124 St. Clare's Hospital employees.

 

10. AARP Foundation's great work garnered attention in the news throughout the year. National media reporting on AARP Foundation programs and services included:

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Who We Are

AARP Foundation is committed to empowering individuals and improving systems to create lasting change.

  

 

Learn More

Who We Are

AARP Foundation is committed to empowering individuals and improving systems to create lasting change.

  

 

Learn More