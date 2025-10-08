Life’s better together. That’s why AARP brings free events and activities to your neighborhood.
Balancing your budget during inflation can be challenging. If you're faced with circumstances beyond your control and need a little help, you may be eligible for public benefits that can relieve the burden.
AARP Foundation is dedicated to working for and with older adults to help reduce poverty and financial hardship. We are working side by side with trusted organizations in your community and nationwide to connect you with the resources you need to thrive.
Program guidelines, telephone numbers, and websites are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information in your state, plug in your ZIP code to the AARP Foundation Local Assistance Directory.
Need assistance paying for food, utilities or medicine? You could be eligible for government programs that can help you stretch your money and cover everyday expenses.
You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.
For specific state benefits information, please download the Public Benefits Guide (in PDF format) for your state.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
You are leaving AARP.org and going to the website of our trusted provider. The provider’s terms, conditions and policies apply. Please return to AARP.org to learn more about other benefits.
Your email address is now confirmed.
You'll start receiving the latest news, benefits, events, and programs related to AARP's mission to empower people to choose how they live as they age.
You can also manage your communication preferences by updating your account at anytime. You will be asked to register or log in.
In the next 24 hours, you will receive an email to confirm your subscription to receive emails
related to AARP volunteering. Once you confirm that subscription, you will regularly
receive communications related to AARP volunteering. In the meantime, please feel free
to search for ways to make a difference in your community at
www.aarp.org/volunteer
Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try
again.