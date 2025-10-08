 Skip to content
Mature woman, holding mail, outside house, AARP Foundation, Guide to Public Benefits

 

Learn About Federal and State Financial Assistance for Seniors

Balancing your budget during inflation can be challenging. If you're faced with circumstances beyond your control and need a little help, you may be eligible for public benefits that can relieve the burden.

AARP Foundation is dedicated to working for and with older adults to help reduce poverty and financial hardship. We are working side by side with trusted organizations in your community and nationwide to connect you with the resources you need to thrive.

Program guidelines, telephone numbers, and websites are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information in your state, plug in your ZIP code to the AARP Foundation Local Assistance Directory. 

 

Resources

Need assistance paying for food, utilities or medicine? You could be eligible for government programs that can help you stretch your money and cover everyday expenses.

Benefits Available in Your State

For specific state benefits information, please download the Public Benefits Guide (in PDF format) for your state.    

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

