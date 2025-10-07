ABOUT

Nicole Harryman is a senior advisor for the Center to Champion Nursing in America (CCNA), an initiative of AARP Foundation, AARP, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to improve America’s health through Nursing. She manages projects and supports efforts to integrate operations and achieve the business/operating goals and objectives of CCNA. Before joining CCNA, Nicole worked for the AARP Foundation as a revenue and acknowledgement specialist, and also previously worked as a performance analyst for AARP. Nicole earned a master’s degree in organization development and knowledge management from George Mason University, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from San Diego State University.

CONTACT

For media inquiries, call 202-434-2560 or e-mail media@aarp.org.