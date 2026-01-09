AARP Hearing Center
100 Questions & Answers About Social Security is a clear and straightforward compilation of answers to some of the most frequently asked Social Security–related questions. The book offers you the info you need to make your way around the often complicated details of the Social Security program.
This question-and-answer guide puts the expert-confirmed information you need right now at the tips of your fingers. A clearly organized table of contents makes it easy to jump directly to the section most relevant to your situation, whether you are preparing for retirement, trying to learn about survivor benefits or looking to better understand the program. Learn more from sections such as:
- Applying for Social Security benefits
- Determining your eligibility
- Making changes and filing appeals
Updated for 2026, 100 Questions & Answers About Social Security can help you understand the ins and outs of the benefits you are entitled to.
