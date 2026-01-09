100 Questions & Answers About Medicare is a collection of easy-to-read answers to some of the most frequently asked Medicare questions. From explanations of the different parts of Medicare to enrollment processes and eligibility requirements, this question-and-answer guide offers expert-vetted info for 2026 that you can put to use immediately.

Answers are clearly organized so you can jump right to the sections relevant to you, whether you’re navigating prescription drug coverage or trying to understand your rights and obligations during an extended hospital stay. Sections include:

What Medicare Does and Doesn’t Cover

Changing or Leaving Plans

Understanding Costs and Penalties

Perfect for new Medicare recipients, patients, loved ones, caregivers and others, 100 Questions & Answers About Medicare is a reliable and comprehensive collection of Medicare information to help you understand how to get the care you need.