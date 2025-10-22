Personal Finance After 50 4th Edition

AARP Hearing Center
Make plans now for a stress-free future
Getting to your 50th birthday brings the wisdom that comes with navigating life’s ups and downs. It can also bring anxiety if you’re uncertain about how to manage your finances in your golden years. Don’t worry—this book offers strategies and tools that can help you relieve that anxiety. Dig in to discover how to create a solid retirement plan, manage insurance and healthcare costs, get answers to estate planning questions, and beyond. Set yourself up with a sustainable financial future, so you can relax and enjoy your second act.
Inside…
- Building a retirement plan
- Saving for the long term
- Adjusting your investments
- Rethinking your housing needs
- Navigating government programs
- Creating an estate plan
