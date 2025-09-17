AARP Guide to Revitalizing Your Home: Beautiful Living for the Second Half of Life
By Rosemary Bakker
Branded with the authority and expertise of AARP, this essential guide will help families reimagine, redecorate, and remodel their home for the second half of life. Designed to empower 50+ adults, AARP's Guide to Revitalizing Your Homeshows how to “age in place” by refurbishing your existing house using universal design elements-such as walk-in showers, level outdoor walkways, ample lighting and kitchen appliances that eliminate the need to bend. These design suggestions can make your home safer and easier for everyone — no matter their age — without sacrificing beauty and style.