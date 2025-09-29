Javascript is not enabled.

Larry McCord: He Lost a Child to Suicide. Now He’s Trying to Save Others

A family tragedy prompted the creation of a St. Louis nonprofit that helps teens in crisis

By

Deirdre van Dyk,

 
AARP
Published October 01, 2025
generic-video-poster

Larry McCord and his wife, Marian, were raising three children in St. Louis. Life was a whirl of after-school activities, athletics and college preparation, until the day the girlfriend of their middle son, Chad, asked to meet with them.

Chad was a top student in his 12th grade class, a nationally ranked track star, a church youth group leader and in the process of becoming an Eagle Scout. But his girlfriend was worried. Chad was talking about suicide.

Larry, who worked in information technology, and Marian, a pediatric nurse, immediately got Chad an appointment with a psychiatrist. Over the next six months, Chad tried 17 different medications and underwent several rounds of shock treatments. Despite interventions, he attempted suicide seven times and was hospitalized for a week after each attempt.

What Is the AARP Purpose Prize?

The AARP Purpose Prize honors nonprofit founders age 50 and over who use their life experience to create innovative solutions to challenges people face in their community.

Organizations founded by the winners receive $75,000 and a year of ﻿technical support as they expand the scope of their nonprofit's work. This support ensure﻿s the continued success of their foundations, with strategies such as succession planning, data evaluation and social media campaigns.

Marian quit her job and slept on the couch next to her son to protect him. As he battled mental illness, Chad said he wanted his peers to understand and support his struggle. “When I get better, I’d like to stand up in front of my high school and say, ‘Hi, I’m Chad, and I suffer from depression,’  ” Chad told his father.

“But he died before he had that chance,” Larry says. “So my wife and I vowed we’d be his voice.”

In 2005, a few months after Chad’s death, the McCords gathered friends and family around the kitchen table and created CHADS Coalition for Mental Health with the aim of increasing awareness and acceptance of mental health issues. (CHADS is an acronym for ﻿﻿Communities ﻿Healing ﻿Adolescent ﻿Depression and ﻿Suicide.) A winner of the 2025 AARP Purpose Prize, Larry has gone on to create an organization that teaches students to recognize the signs of a crisis and provides a way for those with depression to get help.

Expanding their mission

CHADS Coalition, with Marian as executive director and Larry working evenings and weekends, raised money through 5K races, track events and trivia nights and began offering $30,000 to $50,000 grants to psychiatric researchers.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 24, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The McCords were looking for experts who could “put together programs that would decrease suicide attempts and suicides in the future,” Larry says.

But most researchers needed grants in the $1 million to $2 million range to have an impact.

The head of the child psychiatry department at St. Louis’ Washington University urged a change of direction: Take the work directly to teens themselves.

In 2007, CHADS Coalition began talking to middle and high school students around St. Louis twice a month using a nationally recognized curriculum, Signs of Suicide (SOS), that teaches kids how to spot symptoms of depression, suicidal thoughts and how to seek help from a trusted adult.

 At the end of each class, Larry would hand out cards so students could describe how they were feeling and, if needed, request counseling.  “About 12 percent of the kids would ask for help,” he says.

As they reached additional schools, the McCords realized they were teaching students to seek help but getting that help wasn’t easy. CHADS Coalition began offering case management, helping families navigate insurance issues and find therapists. Later, the organization hired its own mental health professionals.

Today, CHADS Coalition offers up to 7,000 counseling sessions in schools throughout the St. Louis area every year. The work is tough: The group finds that about 22 percent of students are suicidal.

 “Since our counselors see about five kids a day when they’re working, they typically see at least one suicidal child,” Larry says.

Over the years, CHADS Coalition added family therapy sessions and support groups for teens with depression and those who have lost a loved one to suicide, as well as mentoring for children as young as 5 who their schools identify as lagging behind in social or emotional skills.

Larry hopes that the relationship-building and self-regulation skills CHADS Coalition offers will help prevent future mental health issues in the children.

Reaching more teens

Since its launch 20 years ago, CHADS Coalition has supported 669,000 students. The organization works in 380 schools in 23 counties in and around St. Louis. Last year, the nonprofit’s licensed clinicians worked with more than 700 students in 4﻿6 schools. More than three-quarters of their suicidal clients show improvement.

Currently, Larry and his team are focused on expanding beyond the eastern part of the state. They’ve hired more staff to teach the SOS program. “If you take a look at the 115 counties in Missouri, 58 percent of those counties do not have a mental health professional,” he says. “So rural areas are hurting.”

The ﻿771 staffers and 1﻿6-person board of directors, many of whom have personal connections to suicide or went through CHADS Coalition programs themselves, are committed to amplifying Chad’s voice.

Their mission is simple: “We want to save lives,” Larry says.

The AARP Purpose Prize award supports AARP’s mission by honoring extraordinary people ages 50 and older who tap into the power of life experience to build a better future for us all. To read more about this year’s winners, click here.

%{postComment}%

Deirdre van Dyk is an AARP associate editor covering Social Security, caregiving, technology and fraud. She previously worked at USA Today and Time, where she covered business, government, sustainability and innovation.

