Larry McCord: He Lost a Child to Suicide. Now He’s Trying to Save Others

Larry McCord and his wife, Marian, were raising three children in St. Louis. Life was a whirl of after-school activities, athletics and college preparation, until the day the girlfriend of their middle son, Chad, asked to meet with them.

Chad was a top student in his 12th grade class, a nationally ranked track star, a church youth group leader and in the process of becoming an Eagle Scout. But his girlfriend was worried. Chad was talking about suicide.

Members only

Larry, who worked in information technology, and Marian, a pediatric nurse, immediately got Chad an appointment with a psychiatrist. Over the next six months, Chad tried 17 different medications and underwent several rounds of shock treatments. Despite interventions, he attempted suicide seven times and was hospitalized for a week after each attempt.

What Is the AARP Purpose Prize? The AARP Purpose Prize honors nonprofit founders age 50 and over who use their life experience to create innovative solutions to challenges people face in their community. Organizations founded by the winners receive $75,000 and a year of ﻿technical support as they expand the scope of their nonprofit's work. This support ensure﻿s the continued success of their foundations, with strategies such as succession planning, data evaluation and social media campaigns.

Marian quit her job and slept on the couch next to her son to protect him. As he battled mental illness, Chad said he wanted his peers to understand and support his struggle. “When I get better, I’d like to stand up in front of my high school and say, ‘Hi, I’m Chad, and I suffer from depression,’ ” Chad told his father.

“But he died before he had that chance,” Larry says. “So my wife and I vowed we’d be his voice.”

In 2005, a few months after Chad’s death, the McCords gathered friends and family around the kitchen table and created CHADS Coalition for Mental Health with the aim of increasing awareness and acceptance of mental health issues. (CHADS is an acronym for ﻿﻿Communities ﻿Healing ﻿Adolescent ﻿Depression and ﻿Suicide.) A winner of the 2025 AARP Purpose Prize, Larry has gone on to create an organization that teaches students to recognize the signs of a crisis and provides a way for those with depression to get help.

Expanding their mission

CHADS Coalition, with Marian as executive director and Larry working evenings and weekends, raised money through 5K races, track events and trivia nights and began offering $30,000 to $50,000 grants to psychiatric researchers.