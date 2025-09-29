When you think of the South, a hub for technology may not be the first thing to come to mind.

Jacquelyn Thomas, 62, is trying to change that. And the best place to start? With the next generation, she says.

That’s why she founded Kids N Technology in 2002: to teach modern digital skills and improve educational outcomes for young people living in underserved communities. The effort started in Tennessee, branched out to North Carolina, and now serves students around the country and even the world.

“The bottom line ... school will not look like it does in 2030 as it does to date,” she says.

As the demand for STEM jobs surges — projected to grow by 23 percent by the end of the decade due to the accelerating influence of AI, according to the McKinsey Global Institute — the need to prepare the next generation for this future has never been more urgent, Thomas says.

What Is the AARP Purpose Prize? The AARP Purpose Prize honors nonprofit founders age 50 and over who use their life experience to create innovative solutions to challenges people face in their community. Organizations founded by the winners receive $75,000 and a year of ﻿technical support as they expand the scope of their nonprofit's work. This support ensure﻿s the continued success of their foundations, with strategies such as succession planning, data evaluation and social media campaigns.

Yet in cities like Memphis, where Kids N Technology is headquartered, systemic barriers and meager school budgets can make digital tools inaccessible. Nearly 1 in 3 children live in poverty — a rate that surpasses both state and national averages.

That’s something Thomas understands firsthand.

Growing up in the small town of Cleveland, Mississippi, her family sent her to private school, even though they struggled financially.

“I used to cry when I couldn't go to school,” she says. “I loved going to school. I love learning. So, that’s how I know that this is what I was born to do.”

Fast-forward to the early 2000s: Thomas realized that she could combine her passion for education with the exciting, fast-paced promise of evolving technology to make other young people fall in love with learning, too. “Kids N ﻿Technology is known for teaching real, authentic STEM education,” she says. ​​

Bridging the digital divide

​﻿A priority for Thomas is addressing disparities in the education system's approach to digital literacy.

"Although the critical need to equip our youth with technological fluency is universally recognized, the practical delivery of this vital education is frequently limited by the inconsistent flow of public resources, compounded by the varying financial capacity of individual families," she says.

﻿Her nonprofit helps bridge these gaps in two key ways.