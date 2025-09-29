Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Jacqelyn Thomas: Building Pathways to Tech Education

The founder of Kids N Technology is equipping the next generation of students to tackle AI

By

Molly Snow,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 01, 2025
generic-video-poster

When you think of the South, a hub for technology may not be the first thing to come to mind.

Jacquelyn Thomas, 62, is trying to change that. And the best place to start? With the next generation, she says.

That’s why she founded Kids N Technology in 2002: to teach modern digital skills and improve educational outcomes for young people living in underserved communities. The effort started in Tennessee, branched out to North Carolina, and now serves students around the country and even the world.

“The bottom line ... school will not look like it does in 2030 as it does to date,” she says.

As the demand for STEM jobs surges — projected to grow by 23 percent by the end of the decade due to the accelerating influence of AI, according to the McKinsey Global Institute — the need to prepare the next generation for this future has never been more urgent, Thomas says.

What Is the AARP Purpose Prize?

The AARP Purpose Prize honors nonprofit founders age 50 and over who use their life experience to create innovative solutions to challenges people face in their community.

Organizations founded by the winners receive $75,000 and a year of ﻿technical support as they expand the scope of their nonprofit's work. This support ensure﻿s the continued success of their foundations, with strategies such as succession planning, data evaluation and social media campaigns.

Yet in cities like Memphis, where Kids N Technology is headquartered, systemic barriers and meager school budgets can make digital tools inaccessible. Nearly 1 in 3 children live in poverty — a rate that surpasses both state and national averages.

That’s something Thomas understands firsthand.

Growing up in the small town of Cleveland, Mississippi, her family sent her to private school, even though they struggled financially.

“I used to cry when I couldn't go to school,” she says. “I loved going to school. I love learning. So, that’s how I know that this is what I was born to do.”

Fast-forward to the early 2000s: Thomas realized that she could combine her passion for education with the exciting, fast-paced promise of evolving technology to make other young people fall in love with learning, too. “Kids N ﻿Technology is known for teaching real, authentic STEM education,” she says. ​​

Bridging the digital divide

​﻿A priority for Thomas is addressing disparities in the education system's approach to digital literacy.

"Although the critical need to equip our youth with technological fluency is universally recognized, the practical delivery of this vital education is frequently limited by the inconsistent flow of public resources, compounded by the varying financial capacity of individual families," she says.

﻿Her nonprofit helps bridge these gaps in two key ways.

Most Popular

Part of Kids N Technology’s mission is to educate the educators; it provides kits for students and school districts with a range of projects, from beginner-friendly tasks to complex challenges, that develop STEM skills.

“A lot of people do not realize that it lies in the teacher; it lies in the school,” she says. “They're only as good as the skills that the teachers have.”

The other part is getting the tools into students’ hands so they can learn skills. She and her husband began by teaching students to build desktops and laptops before advancing to computer engineering. Now Kids N Technology provides tutoring, summer camps and even scholarships to attend programming. To date, Kids N Technology, one of this year’s AARP Purpose Prize winners, has worked with thousands of students to close digital knowledge gaps. Last school year, 75 percent of participants in the tutoring program improved their test scores by at least one proficiency level.

But make no mistake: This is not your average tutoring session full of multiplication worksheets and memorization drills.

Students are empowered to be creators, not just consumers, of technology. Through hands-on projects like designing AI-generated art, building apps and chatbots, exploring robotics and tackling real-world STEM challenges with mini brush bots, catapults and airplanes, students develop crucial skills in creation, problem-solving and critical thinking.

﻿“We're helping kids understand how technology shapes their world, and how they can shape it for good,” says Thomas. "In an era of rapid AI advancement, we equip students with both the technical skills and ethical understanding necessary to navigate the digital landscape responsibly."

A network of support

Kids N Technology makes an impact in the community, Thomas says. This summer, a few of the program’s students developed a mobile app to help connect Memphis families to free summer programs. And many of the students who graduate from the program come back as volunteers, Thomas says, creating a network of local mentors.

Others go on to take professional jobs in technology, kick-starting a career that, for many, takes years of classic education and hundreds of thousands of dollars of tuition debt they often can’t afford.

Thomas says it’s setting communities up to thrive and meet the demands of a modern world.

“We have to take control and get involved and see what's going on and see what our kids are learning,” she says. “And make sure that they're being prepared. The earlier you jump in, the better.”

The AARP Purpose Prize award supports AARP's mission by honoring extraordinary people age 50 and older who tap into the power of life experience to build a better future for us all. To read more about this year’s winners, click here.

%{postComment}%

Molly Snow is a writer for AARP covering advocacy issues and state news. She also writes AARP's Today's Tips podcast. She previously worked at other news outlets, including Federal Times, McClatchy and Gannett.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All