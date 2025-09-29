Ilyssa Manspeizer could not have known that studying conservation and elephants in Africa would one day inspire her to start a nonprofit that both builds community parks and creates opportunities for former prison inmates.

But the lessons she learned while doing fieldwork for a master’s degree in nature conservation and a Ph.D in anthropology would serve her well several decades later when she was tasked with transforming a former Pittsburgh mining site into a 257-acre city park.

While working on the park plan, Manspeizer, 59, happened to be participating in a leadership development course. “One of the things we did was visit the county jail to talk about incarceration and how it impacts our region and how it impacts communities unfairly,” she says.

Many people were behind bars for failure to pay child support, she says, and incarceration makes it even more difficult to earn a living. More than 30 percent of former inmates are unable to find work up to four years after release, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

What Is the AARP Purpose Prize? The AARP Purpose Prize honors nonprofit founders age 50 and over who use their life experience to create innovative solutions to challenges people face in their community. Organizations founded by the winners receive $75,000 and a year of ﻿technical support as they expand the scope of their nonprofit's work. This support ensure﻿s the continued success of their foundations, with strategies such as succession planning, data evaluation and social media campaigns.

As Manspeizer, a winner of this year’s AARP Purpose Prize, considered how to construct a network of trails in the park, she remembered an African national park that had hired former illegal hunters as game guards. Though the two stakeholders had different objectives — one side wanted to support their families, the other wanted to protect wildlife — they had found a solution that helped both.

Manspeizer thought she could find a way to benefit city residents who would hike the trails of the new park as well as residents who had seen few opportunities in life. Conservation, with social justice and economic impact folded in, was the goal.

Putting a plan in place

In 201﻿1, Manspeizer created the Emerald Trail Corps (E﻿TC). Team members were selected from historically disenfranchised communities, ﻿i﻿n﻿c﻿l﻿u﻿d﻿i﻿n﻿g formerly incarcerated people,. After five seasons, E﻿TC members had rehabilitated the site, so steep that﻿i﻿n﻿ ﻿p﻿l﻿a﻿c﻿e﻿s nobody had imagined trails could be built there, Manspeizer says. “People came to me and started asking, ‘How did you do that?’ ‘Could you come do some work for us?’ ”