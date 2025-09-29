Javascript is not enabled.

Ilyssa Manspeizer: Combining Land Conservation and Workforce Readiness

Developing opportunities for disenfranchised adults while restoring parkland for the community

By

Deirdre van Dyk,

 
AARP
Published October 01, 2025
Ilyssa Manspeizer could not have known that studying conservation and elephants in Africa would one day inspire her to start a nonprofit that both builds community parks and creates opportunities for former prison inmates.

But the lessons she learned while doing fieldwork for a master’s degree in nature conservation and a Ph.D in anthropology would serve her well several decades later when she was tasked with transforming a former Pittsburgh mining site into a 257-acre city park.

While working on the park plan, Manspeizer, 59, happened to be participating in a leadership development course. “One of the things we did was visit the county jail to talk about incarceration and how it impacts our region and how it impacts communities unfairly,” she says.

Many people were behind bars for failure to pay child support, she says, and incarceration makes it even more difficult to earn a living. More than 30 percent of former inmates are unable to find work up to four years after release, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

What Is the AARP Purpose Prize?

The AARP Purpose Prize honors nonprofit founders age 50 and over who use their life experience to create innovative solutions to challenges people face in their community.

Organizations founded by the winners receive $75,000 and a year of ﻿technical support as they expand the scope of their nonprofit's work. This support ensure﻿s the continued success of their foundations, with strategies such as succession planning, data evaluation and social media campaigns.

As Manspeizer, a winner of this year’s AARP Purpose Prize, considered how to construct a network of trails in the park, she remembered an African national park that had hired former illegal hunters as game guards. Though the two stakeholders had different objectives — one side wanted to support their families, the other wanted to protect wildlife — they had found a solution that helped both.

Manspeizer thought she could find a way to benefit city residents who would hike the trails of the new park as well as residents who had seen few opportunities in life. Conservation, with social justice and economic impact folded in, was the goal.

Putting a plan in place

In 201﻿1, Manspeizer created the Emerald Trail Corps (E﻿TC). Team members were selected from historically disenfranchised communities, ﻿i﻿n﻿c﻿l﻿u﻿d﻿i﻿n﻿g formerly incarcerated people,. After five seasons, E﻿TC members had rehabilitated the site, so steep that﻿i﻿n﻿ ﻿p﻿l﻿a﻿c﻿e﻿s nobody had imagined trails could be built there, Manspeizer says. “People came to me and started asking, ‘How did you do that?’ ‘Could you come do some work for us?’ ”

Most Popular

With the sudden demand to build parks, remove invasive plants and clear lots, Manspeizer realized she needed to carefully consider the program’s mission. E﻿TC had successfully built Emerald View Park, but crew members still faced barriers to employment. “I naively thought that having something on their résumé would help them find a job,” Manspeizer says.

She and her team went back to the drawing board, studying similar workforce programs in 40 cities. They relaunched in 2015 as the Pittsburgh Conservation Corps — and then later became known as Landforce.

The new nonprofit would have two equal missions: land conservation and workforce development.

Proving their mettle

When people enter the Landforce program, they come up with a series of goals they want to accomplish during their six-to-eight-month stint. Once goals are set, each person is assigned a work readiness manager, and crew members meet with that person weekly to go over progress made toward their goals.

They may want to get into an HVAC technician program or get a driver’s license to pursue jobs in an area with sparse public transportation. But some have other objectives — such as securing housing or family therapy.

“It’s not just about connecting people to the right job, but it’s about enabling them to stabilize their own lives,” Manspeizer says.

About 60 to 70 percent of Landforce crews are formerly incarcerated individuals, but everyone who comes through the doors has faced challenges such as being unhoused or struggles with substance abuse or . Crews tell Landforce they like the camaraderie and having jobs outside, Manspeizer says. “We’ve had people [say], ‘I love coming to work because the birds are always singing.’ ”

Building bigger

Since its start, Landforce has worked on 237 projects such as building park trails, habitat restoration and green infrastructure in 80 communities across Allegheny County﻿.﻿ A﻿t﻿ ﻿t﻿h﻿e﻿ ﻿At the same time the group has helped 207 people identify careers and pathways to better lives. More than 90 percent of graduates are placed in jobs. Some continue in environmental work as landscapers or arborists. Some work in construction, join master plumbing programs or get nursing degrees.

“What we’re doing is kind of setting the table. We’re providing tools,” Manspeizer says. “And it’s up to them what tools they pick up. But when they pick up tools, it just seems that they are really running with it.”

Graduates of the program sometimes come by the office, Manspeizer says. They bring their children or show the 15-member Landforce team the keys to a new car or house.

As the nonprofit celebrates its 10th anniversary, the organization is opening a zero-waste mill with the potential to offer year-round employment instead of seasonal work. The facility will keep trees out of landfills while offering training in manufacturing, machinery and carpentry.

Manspeizer says she’s grateful to be recognized as part of the AARP Purpose Prize, “but all the kudos go to the people who have to work … six times as hard to be able to get their lives on track again, because the changes that they make are really incredible.”

The AARP Purpose Prize supports AARP’s mission by honoring extraordinary people ages 50 and over who tap into the power of life experience to build a better future for us all. To read more about this year’s winners, click here.

Deirdre van Dyk is an AARP associate editor covering Social Security, caregiving, technology and fraud. She previously worked at USA Today and Time, where she covered business, government, sustainability and innovation.

