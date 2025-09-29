Javascript is not enabled.

Harold Garman and Spence Limbocker: Creating Intergenerational Relationships

Pairing older adults and young people in the surrounding community yields benefits for both

By

Deirdre van Dyk

 
Published October 01, 2025
Harold Garman, 89, and Spence Limbocker, 82, met at Asbury Methodist Village, a continuing care retirement community in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The 1,150-person complex is full of former CEOs, diplomats and government agency employees. But outside the grounds of their 134-acre campus, their neighbors rent low-income housing. Many are immigrants — 40 percent are foreign-born — struggling to get a foothold in this country.

Rather than sit back and stay close to home , the two men, who each had a background in community organizing, put their energy into creating and running the Gaithersburg Beloved Community Initiative (GBCI) out of their Asbury homes. Garman and Limbocker are two of the winners of this year’s AARP Purpose Prize.

The duo and their fellow residents mentor local schoolchildren, and they teach the children’s parents how to navigate doctor appointments in English and advocate for themselves, whether they’re demanding that landlords provide more safety measures or asking the city council to build better schools.

“We had people outside the fence who were thousands of miles away from home and their immediate connections, and we had people in their 70s and 80s inside the fence with tremendous talent,” Garman says.

Guided by a strong sense of social justice, Garman and Limbocker wanted to give their local communities the tools they needed to thrive. But they ended up boosting the community inside their gates too. Asbury residents who had struggled with loneliness and a lack of purpose found intergenerational friendships. “I thought we were doing [GBCI] because it was the right thing to do,” Garman says. “We got twice the benefits that we anticipated.”

Inspired by a sermon

The idea for GBCI originated with a sermon Garman, a retired Methodist minister, and his wife Janet, a former teacher, heard Marian Wright Edelman, the founder of the Children’s Defense Fund, give at a church in downtown Washington, D.C. She spoke about the cradle-to-prison pipeline seen in Black and Latino youth.

It resonated with Garman. The couple had recently moved to Asbury to be near their three children and six grandchildren, but the former minister was troubled by the recent killing of a young man at a bus stop across the street. He wasn’t sure how to help. “I couldn’t just go do a little bit myself and have it make any difference,” Garman says.

He wanted to join the downtown church’s efforts to help local youth, but he didn’t think he could regularly drive into the city. His wife posed a question: “Why don’t you start in our new neighborhood?”﻿

Garman, who grew up on a fruit farm near Niagara Falls, New York, had planned to carry on the family’s agricultural business, but turned to the church instead. He earned a doctorate from the Boston University School of Theology. Martin Luther King Jr. had completed his own doctorate there five years earlier, and Garman was strongly influenced by the civil rights leader. He named the Gaithersburg Beloved Community Initiative in honor of King’s concept of “beloved community,” where equality, justice andunconditional love prevail.

In the fall of 2011, after listening to and engaging the low-income community about what type of initiative they wanted, Garman launched a weekly mentoring program with 12 volunteers and 12 students.

Growing impact

Seven years later, the mentoring program was going strong when Limbocker, a former Peace Corps volunteer who had spent his career working for nonprofit organizations and philanthropic causes, moved into Asbury and joined GBCI.

“It didn’t take very long to discover the talent that he had,” Garman says. Over the next few years, Limbocker helped develop GBCI’s strategic plan, board, volunteer recruitment initiatives and leadership development﻿., as well as He helped the group appl﻿y for 501(c)(3) nonprofit status with the IRS.

Today, GBCI has two endowments, three full-time staff members, 12 part-time contractors, more than 160 Asbury volunteers and several high school student volunteers.

The mentoring program works in three local schools; to learn about government, for example, students might run an election between Mrs. Chocolate Chip and Mr. Oreo. During the school year GBCI runs weekly pre-K classes, English conversation practice for Latino mothers, a food delivery service and an intergenerational book club in which residents and students read graphic novels.

What Is the AARP Purpose Prize?

The AARP Purpose Prize honors nonprofit founders age 50 and over who use their life experience to create innovative solutions to challenges people face in their community. ﻿﻿Organizations founded by the winners receive $75,000 and a year of technical support as they expand the scope of their nonprofit's work. This support ensure﻿s the continued success of their foundations, with strategies such as succession planning, data evaluation and implementing social media campaigns.

GBCI also teamed with parents in organizing the community to push the county council to build a new school. After a council meeting — attended by 400 people — the chair said, “ ‘This is the most pressure I have ever felt from constituents,’ ” Limbocker says. “That’s the kind of thing that we do.”

Limbocker and Garman say volunteers report that they feel healthier — they’ve got a purpose and new friends. Teenagers come and help their former mentors with tasks like gardening.

“I think the glue is the fact that it’s intergenerational. That’s the constant. That’s the success. Garman says.

The AARP Purpose Prize supports AARP’s mission by honoring extraordinary people age 50 and older who tap into the power of life experience to build a better future for us all. To read more about this year’s winners, click here.

Deirdre van Dyk is an AARP associate editor covering Social Security, caregiving, technology and fraud. She previously worked at USA Today and Time, where she covered business, government, sustainability and innovation.

