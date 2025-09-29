Harold Garman and Spence Limbocker: Creating Intergenerational Relationships

Harold Garman, 89, and Spence Limbocker, 82, met at Asbury Methodist Village, a continuing care retirement community in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The 1,150-person complex is full of former CEOs, diplomats and government agency employees. But outside the grounds of their 134-acre campus, their neighbors rent low-income housing. Many are immigrants — 40 percent are foreign-born — struggling to get a foothold in this country.

Rather than sit back and stay close to home , the two men, who each had a background in community organizing, put their energy into creating and running the Gaithersburg Beloved Community Initiative (GBCI) out of their Asbury homes. Garman and Limbocker are two of the winners of this year’s AARP Purpose Prize.

The duo and their fellow residents mentor local schoolchildren, and they teach the children’s parents how to navigate doctor appointments in English and advocate for themselves, whether they’re demanding that landlords provide more safety measures or asking the city council to build better schools.

“We had people outside the fence who were thousands of miles away from home and their immediate connections, and we had people in their 70s and 80s inside the fence with tremendous talent,” Garman says.

Guided by a strong sense of social justice, Garman and Limbocker wanted to give their local communities the tools they needed to thrive. But they ended up boosting the community inside their gates too. Asbury residents who had struggled with loneliness and a lack of purpose found intergenerational friendships. “I thought we were doing [GBCI] because it was the right thing to do,” Garman says. “We got twice the benefits that we anticipated.”

Inspired by a sermon

The idea for GBCI originated with a sermon Garman, a retired Methodist minister, and his wife Janet, a former teacher, heard Marian Wright Edelman, the founder of the Children’s Defense Fund, give at a church in downtown Washington, D.C. She spoke about the cradle-to-prison pipeline seen in Black and Latino youth.