When Aaron Casillas, 54, moved from Connecticut to Las Cruces, New Mexico, in 2022 with his wife, he had every intention of retiring in the shade of the Organ Mountains and enjoying the city's near-perennial sunshine. ​​But — call it instinct or old habits — the technologist just couldn’t ignore the pervasive lack of internet connectivity and tech education in the state’s second largest city. Casillas spent his career working in blockchain technology and collaborating with top universities to advance digital literacy.

​​“I was sitting on my couch thinking, I could do this, ride off into the sunset,” he says. “I love Netflix. I love traveling. I could do all that, but there just seemed to be so much that needed to be done, and I had some skills that maybe could help.”​​

In 2023, the Mycelia Foundation was born out of a desire to expand digital access for rural, low-income families in New Mexico. ​​

What Is the AARP Purpose Prize? The AARP Purpose Prize honors nonprofit founders age 50 and over who use their life experience to create innovative solutions to challenges people face in their community. Organizations founded by the winners receive $75,000 and a year of ﻿technical support as they expand the scope of their nonprofit's work. This support ensure﻿s the continued success of their foundations, with strategies such as succession planning, data evaluation and social media campaigns.

The nonprofit, one of this year’s five winners of AARP’s Purpose Prize, builds affordable broadband internet networks, provides digital literacy education and distributes free and low-cost devices. In just a few years, Casillas and his small team of techies-turned-advocates have served more than 250 residents in Las Cruces and are expanding to Deming, New Mexico, to provide free broadband to more than 600 households. Ultimately, the Mycelia Foundation is working to see how it can support connectivity statewide.

​​“We very much work like a tech start-up,” he says. “Iterate fast and get stuff done.” ​​But it’s not always easy because of the varied cultures, socioeconomic extremes and language barriers, he says. ​​

Digital gaps cut off residents from essential services

​​Las Cruces is in the border region and is a unique hub of indigenous and native culture. Like many cities in the American West, it sprawls over a harsh landscape that makes physical infrastructure challenging. ​​In the areas known as colonias, the Mycelia Foundation has provided internet access to some residents for the first time, and only recently. These remote communities — numbering nearly 150 in New Mexico — often lack basic utilities like clean water, plumbing and safe housing. Doña Ana County, encompassing Las Cruces, has the most colonias of any county, according to the University of New Mexico. ​​