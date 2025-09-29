Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Aaron Casillas: Building New Mexico’s Digital Lifelines

After spending a career in blockchain and tech education, Casillas is now wiring the desert ﻿

By

Molly Snow,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 01, 2025
generic-video-poster

When Aaron Casillas, 54, moved from Connecticut to Las Cruces, New Mexico, in 2022 with his wife, he had every intention of retiring in the shade of the Organ Mountains and enjoying the city's near-perennial sunshine. ​​But — call it instinct or old habits — the technologist just couldn’t ignore the pervasive lack of internet connectivity and tech education in the state’s second largest city. Casillas spent his career working in blockchain technology and collaborating with top universities to advance digital literacy.

​​“I was sitting on my couch thinking, I could do this, ride off into the sunset,” he says. “I love Netflix. I love traveling. I could do all that, but there just seemed to be so much that needed to be done, and I had some skills that maybe could help.”​​

In 2023, the Mycelia Foundation was born out of a desire to expand digital access for rural, low-income families in New Mexico. ​​

What Is the AARP Purpose Prize?

The AARP Purpose Prize honors nonprofit founders age 50 and over who use their life experience to create innovative solutions to challenges people face in their community.

Organizations founded by the winners receive $75,000 and a year of ﻿technical support as they expand the scope of their nonprofit's work. This support ensure﻿s the continued success of their foundations, with strategies such as succession planning, data evaluation and social media campaigns.

The nonprofit, one of this year’s five winners of AARP’s Purpose Prize, builds affordable broadband internet networks, provides digital literacy education and distributes free and low-cost devices. In just a few years, Casillas and his small team of techies-turned-advocates have served more than 250 residents in Las Cruces and are expanding to Deming, New Mexico, to provide free broadband to more than 600 households. Ultimately, the Mycelia Foundation is working to see how it can support connectivity statewide.

​​“We very much work like a tech start-up,” he says. “Iterate fast and get stuff done.” ​​But it’s not always easy because of the varied cultures, socioeconomic extremes and language barriers, he says. ​​

Digital gaps cut off residents from essential services

​​Las Cruces is in the border region and is a unique hub of indigenous and native culture. Like many cities in the American West, it sprawls over a harsh landscape that makes physical infrastructure challenging. ​​In the areas known as colonias, the Mycelia Foundation has provided internet access to some residents for the first time, and only recently. These remote communities — numbering nearly 150 in New Mexico — often lack basic utilities like clean water, plumbing and safe housing. Doña Ana County, encompassing Las Cruces, has the most colonias of any county, according to the University of New Mexico. ​​

Most Popular

“You can imagine a place where modernity grows up around you,” Casillas says. “Everybody might be connected to one dangling wire from a telephone pole, and it’s right next to a million-dollar home.” ​​

Luna County, west of Las Cruces, is also considered an area of high “digital distress,” where more than 20 percent of residents do not have internet, according to 2022 data from Purdue University.​​

Casillas recalls visiting the home of a woman living in a colonia who got connected through the Mycelia Foundation. ​​Once she got internet access for her family, which includes a mother living with severe dementia and a son with disabilities that required him to attend virtual school, the impact was immediate, Casillas says. ​​Her son’s education improved with reliable internet access, the grandmother could be monitored on video for her health, and the mother was able to start a small business.

​​“There’s so much opportunity to really get connected, in the sense of internet, but also connected at a human level,” Casillas says.

​​Internet connectivity for older adults is especially critical, he says. The technology facilitates access to telehealth services and enables enrollment in essential programs like Medicaid and food assistance.

Digital “navigator” classes foster social connections among older adults and empower grandparents raising children to help with schoolwork.

​​“[Internet] is not a luxury,” Casillas says. “It’s not a ‘maybe.’ It’s a necessity.” ​​

Making connections personal

​​Trust is also an essential aspect that the telecommunications industry often overlooks, he says.

​​“If you have older people that didn’t grow up with this [technology], it can be intimidating,” Casillas says. ​​

Almost two-thirds of older adults think technology is not designed with their age in mind, according to AARP’s Public Policy Institute.

The Mycelia Foundation is now turning to artificial intelligence to help with that. ​​Casillas’ team is hoping to further leverage AI-driven language processing to analyze how community members discuss technology — capturing sentiment, tone and linguistic patterns. ​​The idea is to incorporate these insights into digital education curricula so those learning tools align with the community’s experiences and communication styles. ​​But, above all, the work is personal, Casillas says. He knows technology can improve lives, but it’s more than just dropping off a router and flipping a switch. He says he spends extra time at clients’ houses, ensuring they understand how their systems work, what different settings mean and how to get help if something goes haywire. ​​

“I think the experience here is that a lot of folks descend on [Las Cruces], do their thing ... but then they leave,” he says. His work is “just reinforcing, ‘Hey, I live here. I’m your neighbor. This is my cellphone. If you have issues, call me,’ and meaning it.... At some point, you become them. You become part of the community.” ​​

The AARP Purpose Prize supports AARP’s mission by honoring extraordinary people ages 50 and older who tap into the power of life experience to build a better future for us all. To read more about this year’s winners, click here. ​​

%{postComment}%

Molly Snow is a writer for AARP covering advocacy issues and state news. She also writes AARP's Today's Tips podcast. She previously worked at other news outlets, including Federal Times, McClatchy and Gannett.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All