Sisters Charlotte (left) and Carolyn flank Carolyn’s husband, Jeff – outside the senior center where all three volunteer for Tax-Aide.

Volunteer with Tax-Aide

Help Older Adults Prepare Taxes

Karima Amin, an AARP Foundation Experience Corps volunteer tutor with Ky’leigh Kulczyk, student at Southside Elementary School in Buffalo, NY.

Volunteer with Experience Corps

Make a Difference in a Child's Life

Up Close and Personal With Tax-Aide Volunteers

Hear from Volunteers

AARP Foundation Experience Corps Volunteer tutor Barbara Sundust with her son, Noah Sundust, who is a 3rd grade teacher at Desert Willow Elementary in Casa Grande, AZ

Joy of Volunteering

Mother and Son Help Kids Learn to Read

Seasonal Home Maintenance To-Dos That Keep Surprise Expenses At Bay

Download your free checklist and keep your home safe and comfortable for every season

A woman standing in front of her front door holding a small dog in her right arm and waving with her left.

If taking care of your home on a limited budget seems overwhelming, we have good news. AARP Foundation worked with home repair experts to create helpful checklists you can use to easily — and affordably — stay on top of your home’s maintenance. 

Small tasks you do throughout the year can help you avoid big repairs later on, reducing the chance of unexpected expenses. Staying on top of home upkeep each season also helps you address any potential safety issues, like slippery stairs, so you can remain in your home as you get older. 

Each one-page checklist includes important reminders so you can:

  • Know what tasks should be done each season
  • Save money on energy costs and household expenses
  • Access free and low-cost services for your home

Get Your FREE Checklist

Sign up to download your copy, and receive other tips and resources to ease your budget