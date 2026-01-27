Seasonal Home Maintenance To-Dos That Keep Surprise Expenses At Bay

If taking care of your home on a limited budget seems overwhelming, we have good news. AARP Foundation worked with home repair experts to create helpful checklists you can use to easily — and affordably — stay on top of your home’s maintenance.

Small tasks you do throughout the year can help you avoid big repairs later on, reducing the chance of unexpected expenses. Staying on top of home upkeep each season also helps you address any potential safety issues, like slippery stairs, so you can remain in your home as you get older.

Each one-page checklist includes important reminders so you can: